RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Sep 2022 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Warina Hussain Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

During this festive season, Bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with Warina Hussain is back with an exciting fresh college theme Garba song, "Dhol Bajaa".

After creating waves with the enthralling poster of "Dhol Bajaa" sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Giri Ft. Warina Hussain, the music anthem is finally out and we can definitely see ourselves grooving on it. The song beautifully captures the festive mood with splashing colors and power-packed dancers. Warina Hussain stuns the floor while dancing to the thumping Garba beats in a beautiful attire. The actress looks breathtaking as she transforms from a nerdy college kid to a beauty dressed in a pink embellished ghagra choli with long jhumkas. Warina looks surreal in this desi outfit with backless choli, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. The actress kept her tresses flowy. Warina amazed her fans by nailing this Gujju chokri look.

Warina rules every second of the video with her priceless expressions and infectious energy. The actress started receiving massive love from the audience.

On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.

Tags
Warina Hussain Darshan Raval Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 14 Sep 2022

This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you 'Vasaladi' produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Shruti Haasan collaborates with her dear friend Niranjan Iyengar for 'She Is A Hero'

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan and Niranjan Iyengar's friendship goes a long way. The duo had previously collaborated for a track in D-Day called 'Alvida' and later for a short film 'Devi' in 2020 which was produced by Niranjan.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

New Song 'Troll Song' from 'Banaras' movie Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to release soon

MUMBAI: Makers of Pan India film 'Banaras' Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are all excited to release another song for their movie. Named as 'Troll Song' is said to be a new party anthem is a joyful and high-energy song with upbeat music and dance moves and will be out on 16th September.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Amidst picture-perfect lives posted on social media, this alternative/indie pop song embraces imperfections like insomnia and depression

MUMBAI: Arsh Akhtar is an emerging self-taught singer-songwriter born and raised in Dehradun. He writes songs in 3 languages - Hindi, Urdu, and Love.

read more
 | 13 Sep 2022

Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2 winners unleash the power of singing talent in new original video 'Saath Ho Tera'

MUMBAI: Following the overwhelming success of India’s first digital-only musical reality contest, Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2, the show has released the much-anticipated original music video featuring the mentors and winners of this season.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

top# 5 articles

1
New Song 'Troll Song' from 'Banaras' movie Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to release soon

MUMBAI: Makers of Pan India film 'Banaras' Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are all excited to release another song for their movie. Named as '...read more

2
Warina Hussain is all set to ablaze the audience once again in "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Times have changed, CD albums have replaced cassette tapes, and now music videos have taken that place. Both songs and acting are available...read more

3
Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2 winners unleash the power of singing talent in new original video 'Saath Ho Tera'

MUMBAI: Following the overwhelming success of India’s first digital-only musical reality contest, Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2, the show has...read more

4
"Sandhli Savera", his next musical venture feat Siddharth Sharma and Alina Rai, sung by Javed Ali will lead a romantic way to the ghats of Banaras

MUMBAI: From making high-budget blockbusters to youth-oriented music videos, from working with the biggest actors of the industry to launching young...read more

5
Bacardi Moves from Strength to Strength as Company Announces Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries

MUMBAI: Today, Bacardi announced the appointment of Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries. Golikeri will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games