Warina Hussain Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

During this festive season, Bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with Warina Hussain is back with an exciting fresh college theme Garba song, "Dhol Bajaa".

After creating waves with the enthralling poster of "Dhol Bajaa" sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Giri Ft. Warina Hussain, the music anthem is finally out and we can definitely see ourselves grooving on it. The song beautifully captures the festive mood with splashing colors and power-packed dancers. Warina Hussain stuns the floor while dancing to the thumping Garba beats in a beautiful attire. The actress looks breathtaking as she transforms from a nerdy college kid to a beauty dressed in a pink embellished ghagra choli with long jhumkas. Warina looks surreal in this desi outfit with backless choli, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. The actress kept her tresses flowy. Warina amazed her fans by nailing this Gujju chokri look.

Warina rules every second of the video with her priceless expressions and infectious energy. The actress started receiving massive love from the audience.

On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.