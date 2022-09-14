RadioandMusic
News |  14 Sep 2022 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Haasan collaborates with her dear friend Niranjan Iyengar for 'She Is A Hero'

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan and Niranjan Iyengar's friendship goes a long way. The duo had previously collaborated for a track in D-Day called 'Alvida' and later for a short film 'Devi' in 2020 which was produced by Niranjan. Iyengar is a well known lyricist and when Shruti wanted to add a few additional Hindi lyrics for her track 'She Is A Hero', she couldn’t think of anyone else but her close friend.

When it comes to language while writing a song, Shruti is comfortable in English but the song required her to add hindi lyrics to the track and lyrics that would be as impactful as the messaging of the song. She is A Hero is all about women and their struggles and triumphs in life, the lyrics had to be on point and when he heard about the track, Niranjan was glad to come on board.

Commenting on the same, Shruti says "Niranjan is family to me and I’m so honoured to be working with him again . I always write in English though I speak many Indian languages my mode of creative writing has always been English. MC Altaf came in with his beatific rap verses and I knew I needed to sing in Hindi instinctively and I also knew Niranjan was the one to understand the vibe of the song. He has been one of my greatest supporters musically as well and so to have him collaborate on this was but natural . He has years of experience and a flat for emotion and not just language he was able to come up with these beautiful lyrics that neatly tied up the intention of the song and what a woman’s strength is . So thankful to have worked with so many unique talents on this single."

'She Is A Hero' has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh while visual artist Santanu Hazarika dons the creative director’s hat for this special track.

