RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Sep 2022 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

'Rakshas Mama Re' - Ponniyin Selvan 1's Next Song is a Tale of Lord Krishna & Kans Mama!

MUMBAI: The tale of Lord Krishna and Kans Mama is known to everyone, not just today but it has played a pivotal role in history as the only source of entertainment was Leela or as you call it - a Play, often based on our Indian mythology.

The time of Cholas was no different. The new song from PS1 - Rakshas Mama Re is a beautiful depiction of the story between Lord Krishna and Kans Mama, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Karthi respectively, with Trisha in the audience.

The song begins with a melodious flute prelude leading up to a children's choir with heavy percussion. It was refreshing to hear the vocals by the melodious Shreya Ghoshal and evergreen Shaan in the Hindi version of the song along with Mahesh Vinayakram.

Talking about the song, Shreya Ghoshal said, "I am excited about being part of this monumental project and being able to lend my voice in all five languages. It's wonderful working with Rahman sir, as we always learn something new and push our boundaries to deliver something different."

The tale is narrated in a fun and entertaining manner of a Rakshasa who's evil and Lord Krishna trying to drill sense into the 'Rakshasa' who is scary and proclaims that he's the greatest across the land and oceans.

Shaan who voiced the Hindi version told us, "Working with AR Rahman is refreshing as one get's a chance to do something different and challenging. Rakshas Mama Re is a song high on energy with beautiful Lord Krishna-Kans Mama story narration. Hoping the audience love the song."

Ponniyin Selvan will hit the screens on 30th September in five languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Based on the novel by Kalki, PS-1 revolves around the 10th-century Chola Dynasty and the struggle for the throne.

The film has an ensemble star cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha in lead roles. The supporting cast includes R. Sarath Kumar, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Rahman, Jayachitra, Lal, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Tags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Karthi Jayam Ravi music
Related news
 | 14 Sep 2022

Turno drops new single 'WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?' from BBC’S upcoming 'WE ARE ENGLAND' series

MUMBAI: Esteemed D&B producer and DJ Turno is set to feature in the first episode of BBC One’s We Are England: Series 2 on men’s mental health awareness. It will feature his new single What’s On Your Mind? ft.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Celebrate the significance of ‘Hindi’ with Pocket FM’s Poem Library

MUMBAI: Poetry for the seasons brings out the best emotion. The words are not just written, but they are woven together to ensure there is a melody to them.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

This Navratri Falguni Pathak brings you 'Vasaladi' produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Our very own Queen of Dandiya, Falguni Pathak is back to get us dancing to her garba beats this Navratri with ‘Vasaladi’.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Shruti Haasan collaborates with her dear friend Niranjan Iyengar for 'She Is A Hero'

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan and Niranjan Iyengar's friendship goes a long way. The duo had previously collaborated for a track in D-Day called 'Alvida' and later for a short film 'Devi' in 2020 which was produced by Niranjan.

read more
 | 14 Sep 2022

Warina Hussain Sets the dance floor on fire with the Garba anthem, "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

During this festive season, Bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with Warina Hussain is back with an exciting fresh college theme Garba song, "Dhol Bajaa".

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it hread more

Mirchi’s latest digital video creates awareness for Livpure’sSmart ROs with RJ Naved

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Haasan collaborates with her dear friend Niranjan Iyengar for 'She Is A Hero'

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan and Niranjan Iyengar's friendship goes a long way. The duo had previously collaborated for a track in D-Day called 'Alvida' and...read more

2
Celebrate the significance of ‘Hindi’ with Pocket FM’s Poem Library

MUMBAI: Poetry for the seasons brings out the best emotion. The words are not just written, but they are woven together to ensure there is a melody...read more

3
Turno drops new single 'WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?' from BBC’S upcoming 'WE ARE ENGLAND' series

MUMBAI: Esteemed D&B producer and DJ Turno is set to feature in the first episode of BBC One’s We Are England: Series 2 on men’s mental health...read more

4
'Rakshas Mama Re' - Ponniyin Selvan 1's Next Song is a Tale of Lord Krishna & Kans Mama!

MUMBAI: The tale of Lord Krishna and Kans Mama is known to everyone, not just today but it has played a pivotal role in history as the only source of...read more

5
New Song 'Troll Song' from 'Banaras' movie Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to release soon

MUMBAI: Makers of Pan India film 'Banaras' Starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro are all excited to release another song for their movie. Named as '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games