News |  14 Sep 2022 17:48

Celebrate the significance of ‘Hindi’ with Pocket FM’s Poem Library

MUMBAI: Poetry for the seasons brings out the best emotion. The words are not just written, but they are woven together to ensure there is a melody to them. This Hindi Diwas, Pocket FM brings to you the special edition of poems with its top five best collections of poetry audiobooks. Tune in and celebrate the significance of Hindi with Pocket FM.

1. Madhushala: The most famous poetry book with 135 quatrains—verse of four lines written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan is celebrated deeply for its Vedantic and Sufi incantations and philosophical undertones. The book has played an important role in the Neo-Romanticism literary movement of early 20th century Hindi Literature. The poet describes the complexity of life by comparing it to four instruments that appear in almost every verse: Madira (wine), Saaki (Server), Pyaala (Glass), and Madhusala (Pub)

Gitanjali: The Nobel Prize-winning poetry book by Rabindranath Tagore is a collection of 157 poems that were published on August 14, 1910. The poems are based on medieval Indian lyrics with the theme of love across most poems, while some also narrate conflict between the desire for materialistic possessions and spiritual longing. The book is a part of the UNESCO Collection of Representative Works.

Kamayani: Ever heard of mythological metaphors, well this book is all about that. The book of poems has described its origin in Satapatha Brahmana and describes the personalities Manu, Ida, and Sraddha who are found in Vedas. It also signifies the epitome of the Chhayavadi school of Hindi poetry which had gained traction between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Parushuram Ki Prateeksha: The book was created after the Indo-China war in 1962. Ramdhari Singh Dinkar through this book speaks of upholding national honors while protecting moral values. It is a majestic piece of work that should be read with new hope and new resistance.

Urvashi: King Pururva saves Urvashi—Apsara from the clutches of a demon named Kashi. Furthermore, they both start getting attracted to each other. During the Indrasabha, the apsara pronounces the name ‘Pururava,” instead of ‘Purushottam Vishnu.’ The enraged Bharatamuni curses Urvashi. Will Urvashi get the love of the King of Puruva? Find out in this audiobook.

