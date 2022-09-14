Amidst picture-perfect lives posted on social media, this alternative/indie pop song embraces imperfections like insomnia and depression

MUMBAI: Arsh Akhtar is an emerging self-taught singer-songwriter born and raised in Dehradun. He writes songs in 3 languages - Hindi, Urdu, and Love.

Arsh's open-ended lyrics create a sense of relatability among his listeners. He self-produced all three released singles in his 10-by-8 soundproof studio space built by him and his father in his father's basement. His production is very minimal and focuses primarily on storytelling aspects. His music ties around genres like "Alternative / Indie pop" and "Acoustic singer-songwriter." He grew up listening to singers and bands like Lucky Ali, Silk-Route, Strings, Rabbi Shergill, and Jal and recently admiring and influenced by Songwriter/Producer Finneas.

Arsh released his debut single "Nadi" in 2020. His second release, "Sunn," in 2021, Both songs received well and got featured on various platforms, telecasted on an Indian household T.V. channel. (Songdew TV). Played on Radio stations like Radio Freedom and been licensed for in-store playlists for brands like fab-India. Collectively crossed over 1lakh+ streams across major streaming platforms and is part of more than 1000+ playlists on Spotify.

Having been diagnosed with insomnia and depression in early 2022, Arsh portrayed this journey in his third release, "Aaina," released later that year.

He performed at notable festivals like Musicathon Bir and Awaaz Studio's Shift Jaipur. He is also an entrepreneur and co-founded "Thee Joint Family," an event management company - a community of 200+ music-loving people in Dehradun.