Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2 winners unleash the power of singing talent in new original video 'Saath Ho Tera'

MUMBAI: Following the overwhelming success of India’s first digital-only musical reality contest, Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz Season 2, the show has released the much-anticipated original music video featuring the mentors and winners of this season. At the end of its 6 months long journey, the music video titled ‘Saath Ho Tera’ features all the winners and their three mentors, Amaal Mallik, Lisa Mishra, and Aastha Gill.

Smule 123… Riyaaz is an attempt to bring together the most popular celebrities to host a unique show that captures the imagination of music lovers across India. The visionary idea of conceptualizing a digital-only singing reality show and making the final video featuring the mentors and winners is an extraordinary feat. Season 2 of Smule 123… Riyaaz reached millions of fans, which is a testimony to its tremendous success.

Since its inception, Smule 1, 2, 3… Riyaaz has become a cultural phenomenon across the country, and the second season's winners reflect its pan-India popularity. The winners in this season are from Chennai, Kolkata, Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Punjab, New Delhi, Nagpur, Morena (Madhya Pradesh), Bareilly, Sambalpur (Odisha), Aurangabad, Sheoraphuli (West Bengal), Thane, Mysore (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Mumbai and Bokaro (Jharkhand) . With just a phone, internet access, and singing skills, the show has helped the young talented performers connect and create a sense of kinship among music fans. The simplicity of the digital-only format helped people of all ages find their star-power from their homes.

Excited about the music video, Bollywood singer-composer, and show mentor Amaal Mallik said, “Saath Ho Tera is our labor of love, a song that encapsulates the beautiful message of a friendship, where if you have your friends with you, nothing can bring you down. Lisa, Aastha and I had a blast creating this together with the winners who have brilliantly performed not just to deserve the win but also to embark on their journey of success with this song.”

Sharing her experience, show mentor and popular singer Aastha Gill said, “The meaning of Saath Ho Tera symbolizes the love that I got from my family and support of my team because without them I wouldn't have made this far. I wish I had got this kind of platform and opportunity as this show and their winners have received with ‘Saath Ho Tera’. The quality of music produced by participants was of the highest caliber.”

Mentor Lisa Mishra, known for her reprise version of the song Tareefan, said, “We shot the first season during the pandemic so, the experience of Season 2 was even more joyous as we all got the opportunity to come together and make music, memories and witness the sheer talent of contestants. Outcome of this beautiful journey is Saath Ho Tera, a song composed by Amaal Malik and sung by contestants which is surely some of his best work & one of my favorite songs.” Catch the most talked about song, Saath Ho Tera here -