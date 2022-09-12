Warina Hussain is all set to ablaze the audience once again in "Dhol Bajaa" along with Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Times have changed, CD albums have replaced cassette tapes, and now music videos have taken that place. Both songs and acting are available in one package. Festive season is just around the corner and we have back to back celebrations. During this festive season bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with actress, Waina Hussain is back with another exciting new music video.
Warina Hussain always makes fans go crazy with her sensuous dance moves and her mesmering looks. From doing item song, "Munna badnaam hua" in Dabbang 3 to "Gulebakavali" in Bimbisara, Warina has made us all sway to her videos. And this time, the actress has another music video coming along with none other than Darshan Raval. They took to their instagram to share the poster of their song, "Dhol Bajaa" and instantly fans started pouring in all the love. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Giri Ft. Warina Hussain. The duo is seen in a steaming traditional avatar. The poster radiates excitement and energy. The actress looks surreal in a pink embellished ghagra choli with long earrings and a bracelet. Warina went for a subtle glam look with rosey cheeks and pink lips. The actress has her tresses loose. We cannot wait to see what this fresh pair has to offer to the audience with their song, "Dhol Bajaa".
On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently executed its read more
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Bewitching and mesmerizing Kenisha Awasthi haa ruled the space on every social media platform and now she is all set to release her original...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Vipin Patwa composes and sings for a new song starring Sunny Leone and Remo D’souza. Vipin has sung this song along...read more
MUMBAI: From making high-budget blockbusters to youth-oriented music videos, from working with the biggest actors of the industry to launching young...read more
MUMBAI: Music is the essence of a film, and music from the upcoming Punjabi romantic drama MOH has been nothing but a beautiful melody intertwined...read more
MUMBAI: Expanding its library of international content, India’s largest and fastest-growing Advertising led Video on Demand platform – MX Player now...read more