MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Vipin Patwa composes and sings for a new song starring Sunny Leone and Remo D’souza. Vipin has sung this song along with Bhoomi Trivedi. The song is directed and choreographed by Punit J Pathak and produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir released on 6th September 2022 on Machaao Music.

Vipin Patwa has been a very sought-after name in the Bollywood music industry in the last few years.

Be it a heart-rending number like Matlabi Yariyan from ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Ishq Mera’ from ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ or the popular ‘Tain to Uttey’ and ‘Sehmi Hai Dhadkan from ‘Daas Dev’, Vipin has been versatile and fervent in all his compositions. The soulful Auliya from ‘Hum Chaar’ voiced by Atif Aslam was one of the most melodious compositions of 2019. The song went on to become very popular and topped the charts for a very long time.

Vipin’s quote - Singer and Music composer Vipin Patwa says it was a very good experience because it’s a party number, a dandiya song and it’s a dance number and whenever you make a song like this in which there is a groove, some melody and it belongs to your culture as well it makes you feel very happy and excited. Also, I have composed and sung this song for two of the very well know artists in our industry Sunny Leone and Remo Sir so obviously it feels great to be a part of such a team. All the artists Sunny Leone, Remo D’Souza Sir along with others like mixing engineers, musicians etc. and those present on the set too enjoyed the process and liked this song very much. So collectively all of us came together to make this song. Experience of Working with all of them was a great experience and while shooting the song I got a call from the makers to come on the set as everyone Sunny Leone, Remo Sir have liked the song very much, although I couldn’t make it on the set but will surely go to the song launch event. Even Bhoomi Trivedi while we were recording liked the song very much. Overall it was a very good experience and I am hoping for the best for the song, people will enjoy this song a lot as it is made according to a traditional melody and traditional grooves.