Sandhli Savera out now! Siddharth Sharma and Alina Rai’s magical chemistry in Banaras

MUMBAI: When you need a moment to sit with your feelings, allow Mediamax Entertainment’s new romantic track "Sandhli Savera” to help you process your emotions. It opens with a soulful musical piece. The colourful background soon shifts to the banks of the holy Banaras ghats where the lead actors are seen romancing each other. The fresh pairing of Siddharth and Alina adds to the beauty of Banaras. The entire song has been filmed in the Ghats of Banaras and the streets of the city.

Sung by Javed Ali in his mesmerizing vocals, Sumit Bhardwaj's directorial brings life to Ali-Ghani's melodious composition with Alaukik Raahi's beautifully written lyrics

DJ Sheizwood says “Sandhli Savera warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition by Ali-Ghani in Javed Ali’s voice. Siddharth and Alina have created magic on screen. Sumit Bhardwaj has done full justice to the video. I think this is going to be the first time that Banaras will be shown in a song so extensively”

Javed Ali says "There are a few songs that stay forever irrespective of the generation, language or the time when it was released. Sandhli Savera is definitely one such melody. Everything about this song will take you to the ghats of Banaras, the romance, the picturisation & the location. It is a blend of melody and romance, something rarely seen and heard today"

Ali- Ghani says "Serene, sublime & majestic are the best synonyms to describe Sandhli Savera. It is not just a romantic song, it's an experience which can be seen & cherished by most"

Lyricist Alaukik Raahi says "The lyrics of the song convey a beautiful story. I have tried to explore the emotions of love in different ways. Sandhli Savera will help you explore the enchanting world of thoughts and emotion"

Director Sumit Bhardwaj says "Like as always we tried to create something different. This video is the very first independent music single shot in Banaras in a full fledged way on all those locations where all the big Hollywood and Bollywood movies are shot . It takes you to the soul of Banaras with a Romantic feel and vibe. This video is for everyone to be a must watch, whether you are in industry or out of it , as it has its own Banarasi feel but with a style , shot very differently, it's not 100% just story also its not just 100% locations, its mix of everything, so that every viewer can have their own feel in it. I am sure you gonna love it"

Siddharth Sharma says "Talking about my journey, it’s a song that I instantly wanted to be a part of as I heard Javed Ali’s recent song Srivalli was liked by people and the very concept of simplicity in the song is something you will get to see in our song Sandli Savera as well. Likewise it is a love song and I believe love is simple"

Alina Rai says "It’s a really dreamy song that takes you on this magical journey where you really feel the love. There are really surreal locations, authenticity, traditional yet with a modern hint. This was my first experience in Varanasi, and what an experience it was. It is such a magical place where you really feel close to culture and spirituality. Everything was very authentic and real to the place that really draws you into this completely different zone of peace"

Co Producer, Krishna Sharma says "Javed Ali is a single roar excellence and his unique voice has added a magical touch to this backdrop based romantic number , the day I heard the song I knew I would like to be part of this project , such melodies are made once a while & i m sure audience will agree with me."

Mohit Kapoor who has styled the outfits in the song, quotes saying "A complete different experience and shooting in Varansi was so fun . You will see the shoot in the streets of Banaras , different Ghats and so much more. Styling on the same location was again a different experience specially we tried to match the vibes of songs with our Indian collection also considering the song theme few Western outfits had been given .It was great working with Alina and Siddharth and with great director Mr. Sumit Bhardwaj"

Watch the song on the YouTube Channel of Mediamax Entertainment-