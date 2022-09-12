'Mere Kol' - MOH's new heartbreak song with Afsana Khan's powerful voice is out now!

MUMBAI: Music is the essence of a film, and music from the upcoming Punjabi romantic drama MOH has been nothing but a beautiful melody intertwined with poetry.

The new song from MOH - 'Mere Kol' sung by Afsana Khan delivers strong vocals that perfectly compliments Jaani's heart-wrenching poetry with B Praak's rich music. The song featuring Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia will resonate with the audience as everyone once in their life has gone through broken promises in love.

Sargun Mehta talking about the song said "Mere Kol is a very raw track about the turmoil of a woman when the man she is in love with causes her heart to break. Afsana Khan's powerful voice adds a layer of emotion to the song."

"Working again with Jaani and B Praak is always refreshing as they make great music. Mere Kol is a sentimental song talking about heartbreak and broken promises in love. Sargun has beautifully translated the emotions in the lyrics into acting." says the singer Afsana Khan

MOH is the journey of Gitaj Bindrakhia who is lovestruck by Sargun's character for years. And despite knowing the fact that the two can't be together, Gitaj & Sargun's love for each other is unconditional.

A Jagdeep Sidhu directorial MOH stars Sargun Mehta, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Amrit Amby, Prabh Bains, Prakash Gadhu, Balrak Sidhu, Sukhdev Ladhar, Aman Suthdar, Ikatar Singh, Jashanjit Gosha, Parminder Barnala, Anita Meet, Kumar Ajay, Kulwinder Sidhu, Vikram Pannu, and Fateh Siyan.

Produced by Shri Narotam Ji Studios, Tips Films Ltd & Orion Studios, the biggest poetical-love drama of the year will release worldwide this Saturday 16th September.