Kenisha Awasthi set to release song 'Junoon'

MUMBAI: Bewitching and mesmerizing Kenisha Awasthi haa ruled the space on every social media platform and now she is all set to release her original single, a song titled 'Junoon' which will be directed by one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle photographers as well as a critically acclaimed filmmaker of the film Rohingya that had released on Apple TV to unanimous praise and has also directed the music video for Lulia Vantur prior to this - Haider Khan.
Speaking about the song she says, "Junoon, is produced by music producer Joshua Singh and his partner on this project Adam Jailmalvi who specializes in dance music. It is a lyrically soulful number with uptempo beats and is visually shot very glamorously. Its visual appeal with a high concept music video directed by ace fashion photographer and award-winning director Haider Khan will surprise everyone and it's sure to be a hit number."
She has recently received several Digital Influencer Awards including that of The Most Glamorous Diva for Midday India International Influencer Awards 2022 has many more things in store for her future.
