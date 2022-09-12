RadioandMusic
News |  12 Sep 2022 20:32

Bacardi Moves from Strength to Strength as Company Announces Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries

MUMBAI: Today, Bacardi announced the appointment of Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries. Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits and will continue to ensure ongoing sustainable and profitable growth for the business. In his new role, Golikeri will head the India Leadership Team and will report to Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Global Travel Retail.

“India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and is vital to our global growth,” said Subramaniam. “As we continue to develop the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay’s agility in identifying growth opportunities within diverse environments and his relentless focus on execution will be essential in achieving our future ambitions.”

Golikeri has been with Bacardi since 2003 and has a long and deep connection with the India market. He began his journey looking after the rum category in India and pursued his career with the company across global roles in London before taking on marketing and commercial leadership roles in GTR for Hong Kong and subsequently for Asia, Middle East and Africa. Golikeri most recently held the position of Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, based in Dubai. During his tenure, he played a major part in the transformation of GTR as a strategic brand-building and commercial channel for the portfolio, delivering strong plans to build equity with emerging market travelers.

Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries, will be moving to Dubai, UAE, to take on his new role as Director, External Affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the external affairs strategy for AMEA and GTR. Randhawa brings a wealth of experience in external affairs across India and Southeast Asia, where he held prestigious roles as board member for numerous organizations including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA). With a career spanning more than 20 years with Bacardi, Randhawa delivered exceptional results in India, driving the business to grow year on year. Bacardi in India was recently certified for the 4th consecutive year as a Great Place to Work® at the 13th position and is the only spirits company in India to be ranked in the Top 20.

Both roles will take effect starting January 1st, 2023.

“Our commitment to talent development is critical to Bacardi culture, and the success of our business begins with our teams’ exceptional focus on strategy and purposeful leadership,” said Subramaniam.

