Warina Hussain Is All Set To Ablaze The Audience Once Again In "Dhol Bajaa" Along With Darshan Raval

MUMBAI: Times have changed, CD albums have replaced cassette tapes, and now music videos have taken that place. Both songs and acting are available in one package. Festive season is just around the corner and we have back to back celebrations. During this festive season bollywood is surprising its fans with music singles. And now singer, Darshan Raval along with actress, Waina Hussain is back with another exciting new music video.
Warina Hussain always makes fans go crazy with her sensuous dance moves and her mesmering looks. From doing item song, "Munna badnaam hua" in Dabbang 3 to "Gulebakavali" in Bimbisara, Warina has made us all sway to her videos. And this time, the actress has another music video coming along with none other than Darshan Raval. They took to their instagram to share the poster of their song, "Dhol Bajaa" and instantly fans started pouring in all the love. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Giri Ft. Warina Hussain. The duo is seen in a steaming traditional avatar. The poster radiates excitement and energy. The actress looks surreal in a pink embellished ghagra choli with long earrings and a bracelet. Warina went for a subtle glam look with rosey cheeks and pink lips. The actress has her tresses loose. We cannot wait to see what this fresh pair has to offer to the audience with their song, "Dhol Bajaa".
Check it out,
On the work front, Warina just wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Dil Bill. Apart from that, she is also shooting for one of her upcoming films, about which the official announcement will be done soon.
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: T-Series brings you a pacy, edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Dhokha – Round D Corner'. ‘Dhokha’ is a multi-perspective thriller starring R...read more
Mumbai: After two years of the pandemic, India’s biggest music conference is back in person for its sixth edition with its primary partner, Youtube...read more
MUMBAI: Indie music artist Siddrth recently released his original Tamil single “Paravaigal”. This song follows the journey of a heartbroken man, so...read more
MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more
MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more