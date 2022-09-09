For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Sep 2022 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Ridi releases 'Merry Go Round' Featuring music icons Mousse T and Diamond Duggal

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her internationally acclaimed single ‘Top Guy’ which has amassed a whopping 2.7 million views, Swiss-based singer-songwriter of Indian heritage, Ridi has released her much-awaited brand-new single ‘Merry Go Round’ via PRO Music.

The track was produced by industry veterans; German dance music producer Mousse T, who is a Grammy-nominated producer, and has created three-decades worth of hits, including Tom Jones’ hit song ‘Sexbomb’ and British Indian music producer Diamond Duggal who also produced of Shania Twain’s 11x platinum album ‘Up!’ The eclectic new single written and performed by Ridi is a buoyant earworm that tackles themes of identity, cultural diversity and fundamental life experiences. Interlacing groovy Indian beats with catchy pop-funk melodies and upbeat lyricism, the single is poised to become a chart-topping radio anthem this year.

The accompanying music video aesthetically captures culturally rich and colourfully vibrant visuals from historic castles to Ridi donning traditional Indian wear, which serves as a befitting ode to the artist’s cultural lineage. The impressive production was co-directed by the creator of the famed music video for ‘Lean On’ by Major Lazer and DJ Snake.

Commenting on her latest offering, the 18-year-old upcoming pop artist, Ridi says, "Heartbreak, loneliness, love, joy and many more feelings, are all emotions we experience from a young age and are ironically, the same emotions we experience when we’re older as well. So, in essence, we’re all just living on a ‘merry go round'. Merry Go Round explores the circular nature of life and the fact that no matter what age we are, no matter what phase of life we are in, what we go through and the difficulties we experience all come back around in different ways and different complexities. We may choose to forget who we are for a while and instead explore the world around us, but in the end, we will always remember who we are inside, and that no matter what, no one can ever break us."

The latest release comes as Ridi is gearing up for the release of her debut EP next summer.

Ridi’s love for music started when she was about 8 years old followed by formal training in classical music, jazz and opera. Ridi is quickly establishing herself in the South Asian community as a singer-songwriter to watch out for with features in international publications such as Rolling Stone India, Vice Magazine and Cliché Magazine. Alongside her music, Ridi has a keen interest in academics, and is studying Engineering in London. She is also a popular anti-bullying activist who successfully launched the world’s first youth-led anti-bullying platform called ‘Stop The B’, which empowers young people to open up about cyber-bullying amid growing concern over the insidious effect of social media on teenage mental health. The platform has received tremendous support from celebrities including international footballer Ronaldinho. In 2021, she became the youngest speaker at the UN World Anti-Bullying Forum.

Major Lazer DJ Snake Songs music
