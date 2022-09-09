For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Sai Baba Studios Launches a new Fiction Series ‘Corporate Sarpanch’ starring Simran Khanna

MUMBAI: Gajendra Singh’s Sai Baba Studios has recently launched its brand-new show ‘Corporate Sarpanch’ starring Simran Khanna in a lead role. Written by Shanti Bhusan is rhe show will be telecasted on Doordarshan from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM.

The story unfolds the truth behind the conservative mind of a village and how a young spirited girl dares to vanish that conservative thinking in her own unique way. A 24-year-old working with a corporate firm, sacrifices all her dreams at a point of her career when higher glory beckons, and sets an example by leading her village to a better future. The story encapsulates the journey of Kirti as to how she overcomes her personal fears & apprehensions and learns to work in teams and eventually be the woman- the Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO).

Simran Khanna who has been recently seen in Hindi movies like Mission Mangal and The Accidental Prime Minister has also been in TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Mata Ki Chowki, Krishnaben Khakrawala, Mein Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Udaan will be seen playing the lead role of Kirit Singh.

Gajendra Singh, Founder, Saibaba Studios said, “At Saibaba Productions, It is our deep-rooted passion and commitment to create a variety of entertainment outlets through stories that connect with the audience. We have always had a stronghold in the music reality shows space for years now. This is a unique fiction drama with a fresh concept, we continue with our promise to showcase inspiring journeys and stories with a hope that the viewers will connect with our stories and characters.”

He added, “India is progressing, this is an era of Women power. Women empowerment has received national attention, supporting women to be financially independent and have their own livelihood is the mantra for the day, Corporate Sarpanch is one such story, very relatable yet hardly ever seen on Indian screens”.

Simran Khanna said, “I loved the script and storyline of this show and I am very honoured to be a major part of it. In a world where most feminists are fighting behind keyboards, here I got a chance to come out and really walk-the-talk through the lead character. It is a very inspiring and fresh character and I am happy it is playing on Doordarshan which has the highest reach, thus enabling our show to reach many households in India.”

Corporate Sarpanch is a part of Door Darshan’s revamped line-up of shows portraying patriotism and women empowerment.

