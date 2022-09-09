For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Sep 2022 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

UP Police Seize Several Bachpan Uniforms After Detaining a Couple for Copyright Violations

MUMBAI: Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a raid and seized some Bachpan uniforms close to Jagatpura, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a couple was detained for violating trademark infringements and copyright laws. The husband-and-wife pair had been operating the uniform store where they were involved in passing off and copyright violations.

Bachpan Play School, which is a primary brand of S.K Education Ltd., was informed of the promptly. Bachpan is the nation's leading playschool provider and has garnered several accolades from everyone in the country.

Mr. Narender Kumar Jain, CFO, S.K Education Pvt Ltd. commented, "Everyone at S.K. Education has put in their whole-hearted efforts to make the brand reach such a pedestal, and it is our duty to provide comfort and gratitude to our franchisees, assurance of quality and well-established standards to the parents, and love to our students."

In addition to thanking the UP Police, the playschool provider emphasised that the incident served as a warning. The school also intends to take the appropriate actions to safeguard its reputation and uphold the standards.

"We are waiting for further information in order to take the next steps. However, we can only pray that the violators are caught and that appropriate criminal action is taken against such violators, "added Mr. Narender Kumar Jain.

The UP Police also discovered some registers and diaries that had the names, phone numbers, and other information of prospective accomplices; they intend to use these materials to dismantle the entire network suspected of committing this infringement.

Tags
UP Police Bachpan Uniforms Copyright Violations
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

top# 5 articles

1
Paytm Insider and Swiggy SteppinOut join hands to bring the country's king of playback singing Arijit Singh's 'India Tour'

MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more

2
Suwannee Hulaween adds TOKiMONSTA, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and The Polish Ambassador to its stacked, cross-genre lineup

Suwannee Hulaween has added 25 new artists to its already star-studded, cross-genre lineup. The festival’s ninth edition is returning home to the...read more

3
Snakehips and Tinashe reunite for new release “WHO’S GONNA LOVE YOU TONIGHT”

MUMBAI: Snakehips and Tinashe reunite for the delicate piano-driven new single “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”. The multi-platinum-certified...read more

4
Paytm Insider & Swiggy SteppinOut join hands to bring the country’s king of playback singing Arijit Singh’s ‘India Tour’

MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more

5
After months of single drops, Hardwell releases his full REBELS NEVER DIE album

MUMBAI: Over six months ago, electronic dance pioneer Hardwell surprised fans around the globe with a return show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games