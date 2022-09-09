Forevrboy releases black metal-inspired Hyperpop banger - 'bulletbelt'

MUMBAI: London meets New York on 'bulletbelt' as Forevrboy links with keyblade808 in person to record a black metal-inspired hyperpop banger that will feature on Forevrboy's upcoming project 'evilpop//evilworld'. The lyrics explore modern gothic themes and touch on black metal references, specifically to do with the band 'Mayhem'. In the upcoming project, Forevrboy explores the darker side of pop music and the idea that the genre is somehow connected with the occult. Eclectic and powerful as ever, we are certain that Forevrboy is gearing up for the end of the year on a very strong note.
For all Forevrboy enquiries, please contact Peter: peter@dmy.co
To find out more about DMY Artists, visit dmyartists.com
