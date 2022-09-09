For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Sep 2022 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Forevrboy releases black metal-inspired Hyperpop banger - 'bulletbelt'

MUMBAI: London meets New York on 'bulletbelt' as Forevrboy links with keyblade808 in person to record a black metal-inspired hyperpop banger that will feature on Forevrboy's upcoming project 'evilpop//evilworld'. The lyrics explore modern gothic themes and touch on black metal references, specifically to do with the band 'Mayhem'. In the upcoming project, Forevrboy explores the darker side of pop music and the idea that the genre is somehow connected with the occult. Eclectic and powerful as ever, we are certain that Forevrboy is gearing up for the end of the year on a very strong note.

For all Forevrboy enquiries, please contact Peter: peter@dmy.co

To find out more about DMY Artists, visit dmyartists.com

Tags
music
Related news
 | 09 Sep 2022

Snakehips and Tinashe reunite for new release “WHO’S GONNA LOVE YOU TONIGHT”

MUMBAI: Snakehips and Tinashe reunite for the delicate piano-driven new single “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”. The multi-platinum-certified songstress lends her airy vocals to the UK duo’s lush production, settling into the space between emotional ballad and toe-tapping groove.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

After months of single drops, Hardwell releases his full REBELS NEVER DIE album

MUMBAI: Over six months ago, electronic dance pioneer Hardwell surprised fans around the globe with a return show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and the announcement of a new album and world tour.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

Singer Ridi releases 'Merry Go Round' Featuring music icons Mousse T and Diamond Duggal

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her internationally acclaimed single ‘Top Guy’ which has amassed a whopping 2.7 million views, Swiss-based singer-songwriter of Indian heritage, Ridi has released her much-awaited brand-new single ‘Merry Go Round’ via PRO Music.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

Paytm Insider & Swiggy SteppinOut join hands to bring the country’s king of playback singing Arijit Singh’s ‘India Tour’

MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh.

read more
 | 09 Sep 2022

Sai Baba Studios Launches a new Fiction Series ‘Corporate Sarpanch’ starring Simran Khanna

MUMBAI: Gajendra Singh’s Sai Baba Studios has recently launched its brand-new show ‘Corporate Sarpanch’ starring Simran Khanna in a lead role. Written by Shanti Bhusan is rhe show will be telecasted on Doordarshan from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM connects devotees across the country LIVE to pay reverence to ‘LALBAUGCHA RAJA’ on the occasion of Ganeshotsav

MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Billboard and BandLab Partner To Amplify Underrepresented Artists, Through New BandLab Opportunities via ReverbNation

MUMBAI: All artists have the opportunity to apply for an exciting editorial feature to appear in Billboard, written by one of Billboard’s own music...read more

2
Ananya Birla To Make Her International Ramp Debut At London Fashion Week

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businesswoman, Ananya Birla is gearing up for her maiden innings in the international fashion world....read more

3
Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

MUMBAI: Scott Sports India has joined hands with Ironman 70.3 Goa as the official bike partner. The most awaited endurance event is back in India for...read more

4
All new trailer out now for Shawn Mendes & Javier Bardeen starrer 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' - to release in India on 4th November!

MUMBAI: It’s one little discovery, one giant adventure for the Primm family and their kid, Josh when they discover Shawn Mendes’ Lyle, the singing...read more

5
After months of single drops, Hardwell releases his full REBELS NEVER DIE album

MUMBAI: Over six months ago, electronic dance pioneer Hardwell surprised fans around the globe with a return show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games