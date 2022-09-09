For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Sep 2022 14:11 |  By RnMTeam

Ananya Birla To Make Her International Ramp Debut At London Fashion Week

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businesswoman, Ananya Birla is gearing up for her maiden innings in the international fashion world. Widely loved for her eclectic sense of style, she will be descending upon the global runway for celebrated Indian couturière, Archana Kochhar who will also be showcasing for the inaugural time at prestigious London Fashion Week.

The show in association with the British Fashion Council will be hosted on the 17th of September 2022 at Hyatt Regency, London - The Churchill. Also marking a first for a designer of Indian origin, Kochhar who has worked alongside Bollywood stars, is the maiden Indian designer to be designated to propel the Make In India campaign that was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Of India, Shri Narendra Modi in 2014 on global territories.

British designer Elizabeth Emanuel who enjoys the standing of designing late Elizabeth’s Princess Diana’s wedding dress which is currently on display at Kensington Palace London will be showing alongside Kocchar during the nightfall slot.

Kochhar’s collection ‘Lé Gehna’ that is expected to be showcased at London Fashion Week will place a spotlight on emerging bridal trends of the contemporary world. A striking medley between artisanal Indian embroidery and western silhouettes, the collection will be a vibrant showcase of royal hues, avant-garde cuts and seamless textures. With an emphasis on promoting Indian heritage on the world stage, Birla is expected to bedazzle in a bespoke emerald saree gown.

Ananya Birla states, “I'm looking forward to being a part of the London Fashion Week and supporting the Make In India campaign on the world stage. Archana Kochhar is a talented designer and I can't wait to walk for her. ”

Archana Kochhar states, “Craft and handiwork are at the core of my work and I’m pleased to associate with Ananya Birla who enjoys a distinct cultural and artistic lineage. My collection’s overall theme is all about inclusivity and consciousness and to inspire forward-thinking fashion conversations in the bridal fashion circuits.”

London Fashion Week will also see Belgian designer Raf Simons showing his collection at LFW for the first time, after previously showing in Milan and Paris. He will be joined by Riccardo Tisci and Jonathan Anderson who both make their return to the London Fashion Week schedule with Burberry and JW Anderson respectively, while the busy five days will also amalgamate both mens- and womenswear designers, from established London names (Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, Erdem) to a rising generation (Nensi Dojaka, SS Daley, Knwls, Chopova Lowena, Stefan Cooke). Some of the likely showstoppers for this year’s event include the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jamie Winstone.

Ananya Birla London Fashion Week
