All new trailer out now for Shawn Mendes & Javier Bardeen starrer 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' - to release in India on 4th November!

MUMBAI: It’s one little discovery, one giant adventure for the Primm family and their kid, Josh when they discover Shawn Mendes’ Lyle, the singing crocodile in their home. And, it’s only onwards and upwards from here!
Shawn Mendes (as Lyle) vignette:
Catch the all-new trailer for #LyleLyleCrocodile, starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu!
*Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile across theatres in India on 4th November in English*
About the film:
Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action / CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.
When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle - a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primm’s must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind Academy Award nominated & Golden Globe and Grammy award winning duo, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul of ‘The Greatest Showman’ fame!
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Over six months ago, electronic dance pioneer Hardwell surprised fans around the globe with a return show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami...read more
MUMBAI: Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a raid and seized some Bachpan uniforms close to Jagatpura, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a...read more
MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more
Suwannee Hulaween has added 25 new artists to its already star-studded, cross-genre lineup. The festival’s ninth edition is returning home to the...read more
MUMBAI: Snakehips and Tinashe reunite for the delicate piano-driven new single “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”. The multi-platinum-certified...read more