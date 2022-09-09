After months of single drops, Hardwell releases his full REBELS NEVER DIE album

MUMBAI: Over six months ago, electronic dance pioneer Hardwell surprised fans around the globe with a return show at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and the announcement of a new album and world tour. Now, following weeks of waterfall releases, Hardwell makes the whole REBELS NEVER DIE album available for fans worldwide to enjoy in its entirety.
As part of the official release, Hardwell also delivers the final single from the album, the title track REBELS NEVER DIE. The track's arrival in the public domain now positions it as the depth-filled centrepiece of what the entire album is about. The lyrics on the track, "Live life to the fullest, don't be afraid to die, legends live forever, but rebels never die", also align with the philosophy behind this new music created by Hardwell. Which is to give 100%, have no fear and be bold in your convictions as an artist - all mantras that Hardwell has held dear throughout his entire career.
Featuring entirely solo material, the arrival of REBELS NEVER DIE ushers in a new era for one of electronic music's biggest-known stars. Including goosebump-inducing singles like 'BROKEN MIRROR', 'INTO THE UNKNOWN', and ‘I FEEL LIKE DANCING’, alongside the seismic club bangers' GODD', 'LASER' and 'PACMAN', fans have been given a chance to dive headfirst into Hardwell's creative mind.
Hardwell's sabbatical opened the opportunity to commit more focus in the studio for artist discovery. He used this time to explore complete creative freedom, playing with new ideas and making new music with no real plan. Back to the music he used to listen to as a child, rediscovering his old vinyl collection, Hardwell was inspired to make his new album REBELS NEVER DIE. The result is a solo studio album that combines the music he started with, early hard trance riffs, and the energy of his big room sounds, all built around a techno-esque musical structure. "I hate to be caught up in one particular genre. I always try to make music I love to play out. I don't consider myself a mainstream artist, techno, or big room artist, I consider myself Hardwell, and this is what Hardwell is. If it's not a genre, then it's not a genre; it's just me."
Always a leader with a quest to evolve, not repeat. REBELS NEVER DIE marks a critical point in the musical shift for Hardwell's legacy as one of dance music's most iconic figures.
HARDWELL x REBELS NEVER DIE ALBUM
1. BROKEN MIRROR
2. INTO THE UNKNOWN
3. FUCKING SOCIETY
4. BLACK MAGIC
5. DOPAMINE
6. GODD
7. PACMAN
8. MIND CONTROL
9. REMINISCE
10. ZERO GRAVITY
11. LASER
12. I FEEL LIKE DANCING
13. SELF DESTRUCT
14. REBELS NEVER DIE
Hardwell's REBELS NEVER DIE is available now on all streaming platforms via Revealed Recordings!
Tickets for the REBELS NEVER DIE album world tour are available now via: www.djhardwell.com
MUMBAI: Lalbaugcha Raja takes the crown when it comes to Ganeshotsav in the state of Maharashtraread more
MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and evread more
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a raid and seized some Bachpan uniforms close to Jagatpura, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where a...read more
MUMBAI: The single also features popular rapper MC Altaf and is produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parekh After the success of her first single '...read more
MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more
Suwannee Hulaween has added 25 new artists to its already star-studded, cross-genre lineup. The festival’s ninth edition is returning home to the...read more
MUMBAI: If there is a Bollywood singer who has mastered the art of versatility, it is none other than Arijit Singh. One of the country’s biggest ace...read more