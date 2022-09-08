For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Sep 2022 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

YUNGBLUD: Occupy the strip-special global livestream from Los Angeles announced for September 8

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album ‘YUNGBLUD’ [Locomotion/GEFFEN Records].

This full-length release marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released fan-favorites ‘The Funeral’, ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ and ‘Memories ft. Willow’, which surpassed 1 million streams within its first week. The album has already received an outstanding reception, from critics across the globe and comes with the official music video for his latest single, ‘Tissues’ – also out today.

Speaking on the ‘Tissues’ video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, YUNGBLUD says: “This is a new era for YUNGBLUD, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It’s happiness and it’s euphoria and it’s letting the fuck go.” The infectious new track features a sample of The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’, which was personally approved by the band’s lead singer Robert Smith.

Starting today, YUNGBLUD embarks on his whirlwind 5-day in-store tour playing 9 cities across North America to celebrate the release of his latest body of work and to support local retailers, and on September 8th, YUNGBLUD is set to takeover three of Sunset Blvd’s most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert. Fans can RSVP to attend.  

Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z’s rock n’ roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD’S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

YUNGBLUD is out everywhere now.

https://open.spotify.com/album/1q3OyLN3JyyvfVbFRqqcWW

https://open.spotify.com/album/2xI6WQRXM36V5B7PSzghFW

https://open.spotify.com/album/0OJD74cS6Isaf2iAdkGSOd

Tags
YUNGBLUD music Singer
Related news
 | 08 Sep 2022

Brodha V drops new single ‘Forever’ Establishing legend status

MUMBAI: Bangalore based rapper Brodha V has released yet another banger entitled ‘Forever’ featuring KRSNA. Fresh off the high of ‘Bujjima’ the rapper has dropped another single on popular demand. 

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Violin Prog Metal CYDEMIND to release next offering "The Descent" November 2022

MUMBAI: Five years following their debut album “Erosion”, Montreal progressive metal group Cydemind announces its return in 2022 with the release of their second installment “The Descent”, available on all platforms on November 4th.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,” out now.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

MUMBAI: Scott Sports India has joined hands with Ironman 70.3 Goa as the official bike partner.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Venture To BC's Okanagan For ARMSTRONG METALFEST 2023 Being Held July 14-15

After their most successful event to date in 2022, which saw the festival's highest attendance on record along with marking the extreme music festival's return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Armstrong MetalFest is proud to announce their 2023 edition will be held on July 14th

read more

RnM Biz

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Pocket FM Romance Series megahit ‘Kashi-Ek Prem Kahani’ surpasses 50 million plays

MUMBAI: Very often we find ourselves in challenges that we are willing to embrace and overcome. The pioneers of audio storytelling, with its...read more

2
India's First Vegetarian/Vegan Certification body stepping into Africa Region with DNV as Certification & Audit Partners

MUMBAI: Sattvik Certification South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Licensee of Sattvik Council of India) in collaboration with DNV Business Assurance South Africa...read more

3
SEVENTEEN triumphantly wrapped up North American leg of world tour in Newark

MUMBAI: After a captivating 3-hour show in the Prudential Center, Newark, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN concluded the North American leg of their...read more

4
Mumbaikar's Rapper-Writer Vijay DK released his latest music video 'Bombay Ke Don'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based eminent Hip-Hop Rapper Vijay DK has been the desi street style performer behind his famous track ‘Blueblood’, which has over 1...read more

5
Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games