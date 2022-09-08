For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Sep 2022 21:35 |  By RnMTeam

Wynonna Judd Announces Line-Up of Famous Friends Stepping In To Join Her On The Judds: The Final Tour With Very Special Guest Martina McBride

MUMBAI: GRAMMY®-winning icon, Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill, on select dates to honor the legacy of The Judds and their everlasting impact on Country music.

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” says Judd. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

“It’s so amazing to be included in honoring The Judds legacy as part of their final tour. I’m beyond excited for what’s sure to be an emotional, fun, and hit packed series of shows and to be joined by some of Country Music's biggest names,” says Martina McBride.

Download Admat HERE

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, kicks off on Friday, September 30 in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena, making stops in Toledo, Green Bay, Fort Worth, and more before concluding in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena on October 29th.

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates

Friday, September 30                    
Van Andel Arena                             
Grand Rapids, MI
*Brandi Carlile
Saturday, October 1                       
Huntington Center                         
Toledo, OH
*Brandi Carlile
Friday, October 7                             
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center         
Sioux Falls, SD
*Ashley McBryde
Saturday, October 8                       
Resch Center                                    
Green Bay, WI
*Ashley McBryde
Friday, October 14                          
Gas South Arena                             
Duluth, GA
*Little Big Town
Saturday, October 15                     
Propst Arena at Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
*Little Big Town
Friday, October 21                          
Choctaw Grand Theatre                
Durant, OK
*Kelsea Ballerini
Saturday, October 22                     
Dickies Arena                                    
Ft. Worth, TX
*Trisha Yearwood
Thursday, October 27                    
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
*Ashley McBryde
Friday, October 28                          
Bridgestone Arena                         
Nashville, TN
*Trisha Yearwood
Saturday, October 29                     
Rupp Arena                                       
Lexington, KY
*Faith Hill

Tickets for The Judds: The Final Tour can be found at TheJudds.com.

Tags
Wynonna Judd The Judds: The Final Tour music
Related news
 | 08 Sep 2022

YUNGBLUD: Occupy the strip-special global livestream from Los Angeles announced for September 8

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album ‘YUNGBLUD’ [Locomotion/GEFFEN Records].

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Brodha V drops new single ‘Forever’ Establishing legend status

MUMBAI: Bangalore based rapper Brodha V has released yet another banger entitled ‘Forever’ featuring KRSNA. Fresh off the high of ‘Bujjima’ the rapper has dropped another single on popular demand. 

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Violin Prog Metal CYDEMIND to release next offering "The Descent" November 2022

MUMBAI: Five years following their debut album “Erosion”, Montreal progressive metal group Cydemind announces its return in 2022 with the release of their second installment “The Descent”, available on all platforms on November 4th.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,” out now.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

MUMBAI: Scott Sports India has joined hands with Ironman 70.3 Goa as the official bike partner.

read more

RnM Biz

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Actor & Celebrity Talk show host Karan Singh Chhabra felicitated by Bollywood star Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra who will be seen in Babli Bouncer with Tamannaah Bhatia reviewed accolades for his outstanding work in films and...read more

2
Twinjabi release track "I Just Want Money"

MUMBAI: After the success of songs like Teju, A Mi Tambien, Bombay and more popular music duo Twinjabi recently released their track " I Just Want...read more

3
YUNGBLUD: Occupy the strip-special global livestream from Los Angeles announced for September 8

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio...read more

4
Billboard and BandLab Partner To Amplify Underrepresented Artists, Through New BandLab Opportunities via ReverbNation

MUMBAI: All artists have the opportunity to apply for an exciting editorial feature to appear in Billboard, written by one of Billboard’s own music...read more

5
Brodha V drops new single ‘Forever’ Establishing legend status

MUMBAI: Bangalore based rapper Brodha V has released yet another banger entitled ‘Forever’ featuring KRSNA. Fresh off the high of ‘Bujjima’ the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games