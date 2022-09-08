For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Sep 2022 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Violin Prog Metal CYDEMIND to release next offering "The Descent" November 2022

MUMBAI: Five years following their debut album “Erosion”, Montreal progressive metal group Cydemind announces its return in 2022 with the release of their second installment “The Descent”, available on all platforms on November 4th.

“With Erosion, we were young and were still trying to define our own sound” remembers drummer Alexander Dagenais, “which is why we previously chose producer Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist, Beyond Creation), who had considerable experience under his belt. This time around, the band has made a decision to lean towards self-production. Although we’ve encountered obstacles along the way, as well as significant delays, we couldn’t be prouder of the final product.”

Cydemind will showcase 7 new tracks on an album lasting just under 60 minutes. "With The Descent, we delved into the concept of obsessions and the abysses into which they can plunge the human mind," says Olivier Allard, violinist.

"The album takes us along one’s descent into hell,'' explains guitarist Kevin Paquet. "The first track, Obsessions, acts as an opening. The song contains rhythmic and melodic motifs from each of the tracks on the album. The opening melody acts a bit like the leitmotif of the obsession (whichever it is), returning several times throughout the course of the album. We follow this up with Hoax, a song that incorporates several elements of funk. As hinted by the name of the track, you should not expect the album to respect that tone; on the contrary, the music gradually shifts into something much more sinister and complex."

The band’s lineup remains the same for this second release: Olivier Allard (violin), Nico Damoulianos (bass guitar), Alexander Dagenais (drums), Camille Delage (piano and keyboards), and Kevin Paquet (guitars)

The album was mixed by Simon L’Espérance (Karcius) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios). The cover art for the album was created by Alexander Dagenais.

The first single and album pre-order will be unveiled during September.

Track Listing:
1. Obsessions - 8:56
2. Hoax - 6:11
3. Breach - 5:00
4. Call Of The Void - 8:25
5. Hemlock -13:44
6. Slumber - 4:30
7. The Last Stone - 12:17
Album Length: 59:06

Cydemind is:
Olivier Allard (Violins)
Alexandre Dagenais (Drums)
Camille Delage (Keyboards/Piano)
Nico Damoulianos (Bass)
Kevin Paquet (Guitars)

Tags
Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 08 Sep 2022

YUNGBLUD: Occupy the strip-special global livestream from Los Angeles announced for September 8

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album ‘YUNGBLUD’ [Locomotion/GEFFEN Records].

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Brodha V drops new single ‘Forever’ Establishing legend status

MUMBAI: Bangalore based rapper Brodha V has released yet another banger entitled ‘Forever’ featuring KRSNA. Fresh off the high of ‘Bujjima’ the rapper has dropped another single on popular demand. 

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,” out now.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Scott Sports India partners with Ironman 70.3 Goa

MUMBAI: Scott Sports India has joined hands with Ironman 70.3 Goa as the official bike partner.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2022

Venture To BC's Okanagan For ARMSTRONG METALFEST 2023 Being Held July 14-15

After their most successful event to date in 2022, which saw the festival's highest attendance on record along with marking the extreme music festival's return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Armstrong MetalFest is proud to announce their 2023 edition will be held on July 14th

read more

RnM Biz

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,”...read more

2
SEVENTEEN triumphantly wrapped up North American leg of world tour in Newark

MUMBAI: After a captivating 3-hour show in the Prudential Center, Newark, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN concluded the North American leg of their...read more

3
Brodha V drops new single ‘Forever’ Establishing legend status

MUMBAI: Bangalore based rapper Brodha V has released yet another banger entitled ‘Forever’ featuring KRSNA. Fresh off the high of ‘Bujjima’ the...read more

4
Mumbaikar's Rapper-Writer Vijay DK released his latest music video 'Bombay Ke Don'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based eminent Hip-Hop Rapper Vijay DK has been the desi street style performer behind his famous track ‘Blueblood’, which has over 1...read more

5
YUNGBLUD: Occupy the strip-special global livestream from Los Angeles announced for September 8

MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games