News |  08 Sep 2022 19:56

SEVENTEEN triumphantly wrapped up North American leg of world tour in Newark

MUMBAI: After a captivating 3-hour show in the Prudential Center, Newark, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN concluded the North American leg of their world tour ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ on September 7.

Starting with a show in Vancouver on August 10, SEVENTEEN presented shows across 12 cities in North America: Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark.

During the show in Newark, the k-pop performance powerhouse dazzled the audience with the power-packed choreography of “HOT,” “March,” and “HIT,” their musical versatility as they split into units for “MOONWALKER,” “Imperfect love,” and “Back it up,” the ebullient energy of the iconic “Left & Right”, “Very Nice,” and much more. Fan chants led by the band and the fans alike accompanied the performances throughout, bringing the arena together for the quintessential K-pop experience.

In the final few moments, SEVENTEEN said, “Through this tour, we were reminded of how much love we receive across all the barriers of distance and language. We had so much fun, so we hope you are also taking away a lot of energy tonight.” The act’s Vocal Unit leader and main producer WOOZI added, “We are going to work on new music based on memories from this tour, so please look forward to it.”

While on tour, SEVENTEEN also blazed through multiple milestones worthy of celebration. A GarageBand Remix Session featuring SEVENTEEN's first English single "Darl+ing" was launched in August, inviting fans worldwide to join the K-pop supergroup for a 'self-producing' experience. The act then made their in-studio debut on U.S. television on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and released a new version of their latest single “_WORLD” with Anne-Marie.To top it off, SEVENTEEN became the first K-pop artist to take home the Moon Person for PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Following 2 shows in Seoul that marked the largest show in the city with a live audience since the pandemic and 12 shows in North America, the K-pop supergroup will bring their must-see show to Asia next through September and October. A Dome Tour in Japan will follow through the rest of the year.

Prudential Center Newark K-Pop Seventeen SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]
