News |  08 Sep 2022 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Priscilla Block Makes a Splash with "Off The Deep End" Music Video

MUMBAI: Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block keeps a carefree summer going with the music video for her new song, “Off The Deep End,” out now. In the video, directed by Rand Smith Priscilla decides that instead of wallowing in the wake of a breakup, she is going to hit the town to party with her friends.

“We had such a blast creating ‘Off the Deep End.’ Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life’s short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!” says Block.

Billboard says, “this song is further evidence of Block’s fully authentic, star-making ways,” while CMT calls the tune, written by Block with Martin Johnson, and Brandon Paddock, “…the ultimate summer jam. ‘Off The Deep End’ displays Block’s superstar potential, as she walks to the beat of her own drum by being unapologetically herself.”

Block is currently on her Welcome to the Block Party World Tour and her latest radio single, “My Bar,” is climbing Top 30. For more information, visit www.PriscillaBlock.com.

