Mumbaikar's Rapper-Writer Vijay DK released his latest music video 'Bombay Ke Don'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based eminent Hip-Hop Rapper Vijay DK has been the desi street style performer behind his famous track ‘Blueblood’, which has over 1 million Spotify streams and over 7.3 million views on YouTube. Through raw lyrics and catchy music, he has come up with yet another music video titled ‘Bombay Ke Don’. Based on folkish flute samples and groovy trap beats, the rapper recounts his experience of living and growing up in the streets of Mumbai. The song is essentially about taking over Mumbai with his waves of words someday, a wish that Vijay DK wants to accomplish through his music.

The Mankhurd resident, Vijay DK is a young, 22-year-old Rising hip-hop artist, whose amalgamation of the city's spoken lingo incorporated with unique Marathi samples in his production, has helped him gain a lot of cheer from the internet. The rapper has almost 194K YouTube subscribers with total channel views of 17 million+ till date. Apart from Blueblood, Vijay DK released two other tracks this year, ‘Down to Earth’ and ‘Nar Bann’. His earlier music video 'Anxiety' has crossed 2 million views.

On being officially signed by Believe, Vijay DK, says: “I am very excited to be a part of ASD vertical of Believe. I have heard a lot about the company and the way they have given flight to all fellow upcoming rap artists. I believe I have grown a lot; my style has evolved, and I’m really excited to share this new side of myself with my fans with newer and better creations in the coming future.”

Believe Artist Services accompanies artists at all stages of their careers thanks to its wide range of adapted solutions for artists which includes content creation, marketing, project management along with mentoring which is aimed at developing emerging and existing top and established talents with these strategic and innovative marketing services.

Shilpa Sharda, Director of Artists Services – Believe India commented, “Hip-hop and independent music have never been more popular in India and Vijay DK is another facet of this growth. He is already a rising star who has made his presence felt in Indian hip-hop with his style of music and creativity. We have built strong and prosperous relationships with some of the biggest artists in India purely on the skills and expertise that we bring to the platform and our goal continues to be to support all artists and labels locally, at all stages of their career.”