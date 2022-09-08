Billboard and BandLab Partner To Amplify Underrepresented Artists, Through New BandLab Opportunities via ReverbNation

MUMBAI: All artists have the opportunity to apply for an exciting editorial feature to appear in Billboard, written by one of Billboard’s own music journalists. Interested artists can find this, and many other opportunities, on BandLab Opportunities via ReverbNation.

Social music creation platform BandLab introduced BandLab Opportunities via ReverbNation last month, and is now collaborating with global music media brand Billboard on a unique feature story opportunity. Billboard will select one talented artist to be interviewed by one of their trusted music industry journalists. The feature will then be promoted through Billboard’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

Artists can apply for the ‘Bringing BandLab to Billboard’ opportunity until September 25th, through BandLab’s platform. Any artist or creator can apply for this feature; they do not need to be a current or longtime user of the BandLab platform to be considered.

Bridging connections for talented emerging and underrepresented artists, BandLab has partnered with industry powerhouses to help artists get their foot in the door, including venue and festival bookings, film and TV syncs, brand programs, and exposure to record labels.

“Billboard and BandLab both value discovering and celebrating new talent,” said Dana Droppo, Chief Brand Officer, Billboard. “BandLab’s Opportunities platform gives musicians direct access to resources and breakthroughs to help them reach a wider audience of music fans. Through this platform we feel we are giving more artists the chance to be discovered.”

Billboard has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, including Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Rascal Flatts, Sam Smith, DaBaby, and many more. They also regularly feature indie voices, with both the Emerging Artist Spotlight and Must-Hear Indie Artist of the Month series. With unrivaled reporting on music news, issues, and trends, and production of the highly-respected industry charts, Billboard is the leading voice of authority for the music industry.

“We are just thrilled about this collaboration with Billboard, and their excitement about amplifying emerging and underrepresented artists with their brand,” says BandLab CEO & Co-Founder Meng Ru Kuok. “Artists receive something truly powerful through these connections, the chance to be seen in a prominent music publication. They can look back on this feature for decades to come.”

The ‘Bringing BandLab To Billboard’ portal is now open for submissions, which will close September 25, 2022. The first artist feature will be published by October 15, 2022.

View all BandLab Opportunities at www.bandlab.com/opportunities