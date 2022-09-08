Actor & Celebrity Talk show host Karan Singh Chhabra felicitated by Bollywood star Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra who will be seen in Babli Bouncer with Tamannaah Bhatia reviewed accolades for his outstanding work in films and television during the unveiling of a leading magazine cover. He happens to be one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry and has had a many-splendored stint in the world of entertainment.

Being a Sonu Sood ardent fan the actor says "He has been an inspiration not only as an artist but also a human being and it's an honour indeed to get felicitated by him"

In his anchoring style he added "Har ek zaruratmand ka hai ye mehboob, the one and only Sonu Sood" amidst applause from the audience present

Babli Bouncer releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23