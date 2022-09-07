Pocket FM Romance Series megahit ‘Kashi-Ek Prem Kahani’ surpasses 50 million plays

MUMBAI: Very often we find ourselves in challenges that we are willing to embrace and overcome. The pioneers of audio storytelling, with its personalized audio streaming experience Pocket FM, is going to boost your motivation through this special original audio series Kashi Ek Prem Kahani. The fiction audio series has surpassed 50 million plays, spearheading the trend of binge-listening.
A simpleton from Benares, Kashi who is leading a life with her father and enjoying her profession as a school teacher, finds herself in an odd situation when she is married off to an arrogant man. Abhay Prathap Singh, a member of the royal family is challenged by Kashi, who is rather defeated and things take an interesting turn thereafter.
The show has gained the audience’s interest with 50 million plays with a 4.8 rating. The show is trending at the top of the VIP audio series on Pocket FM.
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year,...read more
MUMBAI: After Salooq, Tips Punjabi released another song from Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia starrer MOH titled “Meri Zuban". A song that...read more
MUMBAI: The sixth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is all set to take place on the historic ghats of Varanasi. Scheduled to run from 18th-...read more
Canada's NWOTHM outfit Iron Kingdom is releasing their fifth studio album “The Blood Of Creation” this fall and in advance have the melodic new...read more
Singapore: 5x GRAMMY-nominated musician, producer and DJ Bonobo has shared “ATK”, his first single since the release of his new album 'Fragments' via...read more