For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Sep 2022 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Pocket FM Romance Series megahit ‘Kashi-Ek Prem Kahani’ surpasses 50 million plays

MUMBAI: Very often we find ourselves in challenges that we are willing to embrace and overcome. The pioneers of audio storytelling, with its personalized audio streaming experience Pocket FM, is going to boost your motivation through this special original audio series Kashi Ek Prem Kahani. The fiction audio series has surpassed 50 million plays, spearheading the trend of binge-listening.

A simpleton from Benares, Kashi who is leading a life with her father and enjoying her profession as a school teacher, finds herself in an odd situation when she is married off to an arrogant man. Abhay Prathap Singh, a member of the royal family is challenged by Kashi, who is rather defeated and things take an interesting turn thereafter.

The show has gained the audience’s interest with 50 million plays with a 4.8 rating. The show is trending at the top of the VIP audio series on Pocket FM.

Tags
Songs music
Related news
 | 07 Sep 2022

Mahindra Kabira Festival 2022 returns with its tranquil grandeur to the ghats of Varanasi

MUMBAI: The sixth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is all set to take place on the historic ghats of Varanasi.

read more
 | 07 Sep 2022

Bravewords Premiering Canadian NWOTHM IRON KINGDOM's New Single “In The Grip Of Nightmares”

Canada's NWOTHM outfit Iron Kingdom is releasing their fifth studio album “The Blood Of Creation” this fall and in advance have the melodic new single “In The Grip Of Nightmares” ready for your consumption.

read more
 | 07 Sep 2022

MTV Beats hits the right notes this Ganeshotsav with Bappa Beats!

MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year, Ganeshotsav!

read more
 | 06 Sep 2022

UK hip-hop duo Sonnyjim and The Purist’s eponymously titled album, White Girl Wasted, releases today

MUMBAI: Birmingham-born and London-based rapper and producer Sonnyjim has joined forces with prolific Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label head, The Purist to create White Girl Wasted, that was unveiled as an eponymously-titled, eight-track album today.

read more
 | 06 Sep 2022

Chingari powered by $GARI celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal: Urges users to go green this season

MUMBAI: With its multiple campaigns and premium content, the world's fastest growing on-chain social app Chingari powered by $GARI has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal this year.

read more

RnM Biz

Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Beats hits the right notes this Ganeshotsav with Bappa Beats!

MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year,...read more

2
Meri Zuban - Jaani's soft romantic song from MOH is a musical treat for lovers!

MUMBAI: After Salooq, Tips Punjabi released another song from Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia starrer MOH titled “Meri Zuban". A song that...read more

3
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2022 returns with its tranquil grandeur to the ghats of Varanasi

MUMBAI: The sixth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is all set to take place on the historic ghats of Varanasi. Scheduled to run from 18th-...read more

4
Bravewords Premiering Canadian NWOTHM IRON KINGDOM's New Single “In The Grip Of Nightmares”

Canada's NWOTHM outfit Iron Kingdom is releasing their fifth studio album “The Blood Of Creation” this fall and in advance have the melodic new...read more

5
5x GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST BONOBO SHARES NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO "ATK"

Singapore: 5x GRAMMY-nominated musician, producer and DJ Bonobo has shared “ATK”, his first single since the release of his new album 'Fragments' via...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games