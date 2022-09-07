Pocket FM Romance Series megahit ‘Kashi-Ek Prem Kahani’ surpasses 50 million plays

MUMBAI: Very often we find ourselves in challenges that we are willing to embrace and overcome. The pioneers of audio storytelling, with its personalized audio streaming experience Pocket FM, is going to boost your motivation through this special original audio series Kashi Ek Prem Kahani. The fiction audio series has surpassed 50 million plays, spearheading the trend of binge-listening.

A simpleton from Benares, Kashi who is leading a life with her father and enjoying her profession as a school teacher, finds herself in an odd situation when she is married off to an arrogant man. Abhay Prathap Singh, a member of the royal family is challenged by Kashi, who is rather defeated and things take an interesting turn thereafter.

The show has gained the audience’s interest with 50 million plays with a 4.8 rating. The show is trending at the top of the VIP audio series on Pocket FM.