MTV Beats hits the right notes this Ganeshotsav with Bappa Beats!

MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year, Ganeshotsav! Adding zest to the homecoming of Lord Ganesha, MTV Beats brings fans of music and Bappa together, and a chance to win exciting prizes and merchandise, with a dynamic ‘Bappa Beats’ celebration across Mumbai!
Grooving through the streets of Mumbai, two branded canters will explore a new area each day across the 10 festive days, visiting multiple Ganpati Pandals. Taking the MTV Beats Malamaal Festival en route, the branded canter will comprise a Beats Baby and a host asking visitors trivia about Bollywood, Ganpati and a lot more. Winners will receive branded merchandise of MTV Beats Malamaal Festival, an exciting watch-and-win contest on the channel!
Adding to the gusto and verve, a Beats Mandli, led by the Beats Baby and consisting of rappers, lezim performers, dhol players, and acoustic bands, will perform at multiple Ganpati Pandals across the city along with the canters on the 8th and 9th day of the Ganpati Festival.
Come and witness the festival zest with MTV Beats’ Bappa Beats across the streets of Mumbai!
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
Singapore: 5x GRAMMY-nominated musician, producer and DJ Bonobo has shared “ATK”, his first single since the release of his new album 'Fragments' via...read more
MUMBAI: The sixth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is all set to take place on the historic ghats of Varanasi. Scheduled to run from 18th-...read more
MUMBAI: After Salooq, Tips Punjabi released another song from Sargun Mehta & Gitaj Bindrakhia starrer MOH titled “Meri Zuban". A song that...read more
MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year,...read more
Canada's NWOTHM outfit Iron Kingdom is releasing their fifth studio album “The Blood Of Creation” this fall and in advance have the melodic new...read more