MTV Beats hits the right notes this Ganeshotsav with Bappa Beats!

MUMBAI: India’s No. 1 contemporary Hindi music channel, MTV Beats, adds the festive fervour and zeal to the most awaited time of the year, Ganeshotsav! Adding zest to the homecoming of Lord Ganesha, MTV Beats brings fans of music and Bappa together, and a chance to win exciting prizes and merchandise, with a dynamic ‘Bappa Beats’ celebration across Mumbai!

Grooving through the streets of Mumbai, two branded canters will explore a new area each day across the 10 festive days, visiting multiple Ganpati Pandals. Taking the MTV Beats Malamaal Festival en route, the branded canter will comprise a Beats Baby and a host asking visitors trivia about Bollywood, Ganpati and a lot more. Winners will receive branded merchandise of MTV Beats Malamaal Festival, an exciting watch-and-win contest on the channel!

Adding to the gusto and verve, a Beats Mandli, led by the Beats Baby and consisting of rappers, lezim performers, dhol players, and acoustic bands, will perform at multiple Ganpati Pandals across the city along with the canters on the 8th and 9th day of the Ganpati Festival.

Come and witness the festival zest with MTV Beats’ Bappa Beats across the streets of Mumbai!