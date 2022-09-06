For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Sep 2022 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

UK hip-hop duo Sonnyjim and The Purist’s eponymously titled album, White Girl Wasted, releases today

MUMBAI: Birmingham-born and London-based rapper and producer Sonnyjim has joined forces with prolific Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label head, The Purist to create White Girl Wasted, that was unveiled as an eponymously-titled, eight-track album today.

Listen to the album here

The duo’s new collaborative moniker was formally introduced to the world in August with the release of their slick single ‘Barz Simpson’ which features the late MF DOOM and enigmatic American rapper Jay Electronica.

The Purist and Sonnyjim hit the studio after a hedonistic weekend at Outlook Festival in 2018 with the loose intention of making a cult tape, but the final project four years later, White Girl Wasted, reads like a who’s who of the world of hip-hop with features from the late MF Doom, Madlib, DJ Premier, Jay Electronica, Lee Scott and Milkaveli.

As might be expected from a credit sheet like that, the story of the album’s creation is packed with tall tales: from MF Doom recording double the bars he was requested for, to DM-slides with Jay Electronica to a hard drive of Madlib beats that took four mushroom-assisted days to scour through – the resulting track is aptly titled ‘Does Mushrooms Once’. The final result is an album born out of hard work, luck, and debauchery: beats slick and saggy, bars stuffed with entendre coated with wit and insight.

As two of hip-hop’s finest talents, The Purist and Sonnyjim bring pedigree and perseverance together as White Girl Wasted. It’s a sound that pairs flamboyance with grit: Cartier rings slid over dirty fingernails.

In a world of bloated rap releases, White Girl Wasted, at just eight tracks, is notable for its brevity. The Purist says this came from a desire to present only the cream of the crop, and to extend his Daupe! label’s mantra of “Quality. Not quantity.” When Doom set the bar, they knew everything else would have to level up to match.

White Girl Wasted releases on September 6 on Daupe! and listen to the album here.

