Mahindra Group reignites India's affair with Rock Music, joins forces to revive our biggest rock festival, now aptly named Mahindra Independence Rock

MUMBAI: With a long-standing history of pioneering and supporting culturally diverse artistic programmes across the country, The Mahindra Group, has now partnered with our country’s oldest, largest and most iconic Rock Music Festival - Independence Rock. The Company announces its association with the festival in its larger-than-life, grandiose comeback this November, as its Title Partner, thus christening it Mahindra Independence Rock. Mahindra Group has driven towards making an impact in people’s lives, beyond corporate boundaries. This association is a significant move in the very same direction.

The Mahindra Group identifies very closely with the pioneering spirit of the festival. They have a history of leading “discovery” - discovery of talent, opportunities and new frontiers of growth. Just as the company has, through the years, fostered many iconic brands, its association with I-Rock equally focuses on discovering fine rock artists and musicians in the country, as the festival serves as a seedbed for fresh talent seeking national presence. By associating with I-Rock, the Mahindra Group will play a significant part in reinstating what once was a remarkable growth avenue for musicians and bands that went on to enjoy tremendous acclaim and success, both in and outside India.

Further explaining the strategic rationale behind this association, Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group said, “We are very excited to partake in the reinvigoration of a movement that was glorious, emotional and inspiring. The Mahindra Group is happy to bring back an event of historic substance - one that millions of people willingly embraced and strongly resonated with.”

“Mahindra has been in existence for over 75 years and so has Independent India. Our history of growth and expansion parallels that of Independent India and what better way to celebrate this than to revive the oldest most iconic music festival of independent music that is all about freedom and equality." he further added.

Interestingly, there is a striking similitude between the inception story of Independence Rock and Mahindra’s creed - which is about the courage and foresight of their respective founders. The struggles and evolution of Rock music in the country, the growth story of Mahindra Group and the nation’s flight after independence - are all reflective of fierce ambition, cultured rebellion, hunger for progress, freedom and pride - making this association a deeply meaningful partnership.

As frontrunners in the revival of the live event scene in the country, Mahindra Group will continue to present its significant and much-loved Cultural Outreach Programs - like the Mahindra Blues Festival, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), the Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival and the Mahindra Kabira Festival. Mahindra Independence Rock will be the first festival of their Cultural Outreach Calendar of 2022-23.

Registrations for the festival are open now - log on to Paytm Insiders and Instagram for more updates and early bird tickets!