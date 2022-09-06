Chingari powered by $GARI celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal: Urges users to go green this season

MUMBAI: With its multiple campaigns and premium content, the world's fastest growing on-chain social app Chingari powered by $GARI has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal this year. The 11 days long celebration will have Chingari users witness new and amazing content related to the Ganesh Utsav, curated by its associations and creators across India. With its various collaborations, Chingari is set to take Ganpati celebrations a notch higher this year.

Chingari is running an in-house campaign for its 160 million+ users called #ChingariBappa. For this activity, creators can make short videos featuring their Ganpati stories, as well as create fun and entertaining content on various activities such as home decorations, making Modak, preparing delicacies, bringing home Bappa, going live during the auspicious Aarti, and dancing, frolicking around during the Visarjan procession. Every Chingarian will be able to share their Ganpati experience and enjoyment of the festival through short videos that will be viewed by users all over India. The best #ChingariBappa videos will receive an amazing gift hamper from Growfitter, India's largest incentivised wellness programme, as well as the chance to win $GARI Tokens.

To give its viewers the impression and vibe of massive Ganesh celebrations, Chingari has additionally associated with some of the most famous Ganpati Pandals across Mumbai- that witnesses a swarm of devotees every year and are known for their unique Murtis and decoration themes.This list includes one of the most celebrated Ganpati of Mumbai- Lalbaugcha Raja. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will be commemorating its 89th anniversary this year, and as Big FM's digital partner, Chingari will showcase the premium content of the celebration through the app's recently launched LIVE feature for its users.

"Ganpati celebrations have been three-fold this year and the enthusiasm amongst the public to celebrate the festival is spectacular. The energy and the overwhelming response that we have witnessed on our Ganpati campaigns so far have been just incredible. We are also delighted to have the opportunity of being a part of the most iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and have a chance to cover the massive event through our LIVE feature which will allow our 160M+ Indian users to get a live darshan in Chingari App, without having to wait for hours in the long queues leading to the physical darshan. This will also help maintain the social distancing norms”, said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App.

Joining the ChingariBappa celebrations, Saregama has curated a special playlist giving a devotional touch to Chingari users, helping them to enhance their videos celebrating Ganesh Utsav and giving away Saregama Bhakti Carvaan to select users.

Overall, Ganpati festivities have undoubtedly returned to its full glory, and team Chingari takes this opportunity to wish all of its users a very Happy and Green Ganesh Chaturthi.