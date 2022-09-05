Raj Burma's new single is all about love and rain'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Raj Barman’s new single ‘Jab Barasta Hai Baadal’ is out and it is all about love and rain. The lyrics of the song are bound to make the listeners nostalgic and remember that special someone in their lives.

Commenting on the occasion Raj said “I loved the song right from the time I read the lyrics. The feelings have been woven into a beautiful stream of words which am sure will tug the heartstrings of the listeners. I am glad that it came out in the right season when it is raining in the entire country. I hope all my fans and followers will love the track and support me the way they have always done.”

Composed by Rashid Khan, the song has verses written by MST (Maahi) & Noohi Khan. The music video is directed by Vikram Singh and the DOP is Imran Dhanse. Released under the label Rangtaal Studio and produced by Priyanka Dutt, the song has been conceptualized and co-produced by Amit Bhargad and Mohit Digambar.

Raj Barman regards singer Kumar Sanu as his idol and follows him since his childhood days. “. I respect music as an art and always believe in quality work. When I saw the graph and presentation of Rangtaal Studios I was sure that they are also in love with the craft and that prompted me to take up the project instantaneously. Am happy that the song has been shot and directed wonderfully.”