Jamie Lever unveils Integrative Nutritionist and Health Coach Neha Ranglani's third book "Dessert Reboot"

MUMBAI: Author Neha Ranglani, an integrative nutritionist and health coach, today announces the publication of her book, "Dessert Reboot," after assisting more than 20,000 people worldwide to become health independent and take control of their own health. Neha published her first two vegan and gluten-free books of the Reboot Series- Breakfast and Beverage Reboot, in less than two years. 'Dessert Reboot' is the third book in the reboot series and is the most eagerly anticipated and requested book that was unveiled by guest of honour Jamie Lever.

Neha adopted veganism about 5 years back and started experimenting with vegan recipes which were loved and appreciated by her folks and friends and eventually started conducting vegan and gluten-free cooking (cheese, desserts, breads and bakes) at various cookery studios As a result of the frequent requests from her clients for clean, vegan, and gluten-free recipes, she realised she needed to collect these recipes in one location for ease of sharing. As she was collecting these recipes, the thought of creating a recipe guide that could benefit not only her clients but also anyone else looking to eat healthily and clean struck her.

The "Reboot Series" is more than just a collection of recipes; it's a comprehensive manual that explains how to prepare foods in the best way possible while maximising their nutritional value. All of the dishes are vegan, gluten-free, and enhanced with superfoods to give them additional nutritional and therapeutic benefits. The books also have a special #NRRECOMMENDS section that lists her go-to brands for food and appliances to make your shopping experience easier.

On the joyous occasion of the book launch, Author Neha Ranglani said, “I really think that our body has the intrinsic capacity to heal itself, provided that the proper food, thoughts, emotions, and behaviours are provided for it. We all enjoy desserts and other sweets, but after indulging, we frequently feel guilty or fear consuming too many calories. Additionally, conventional desserts contain toxic ingredients like refined sugar, refined wheat, and other elements that are bad for your gut and overall health. But if created with healthier ingredients, the sweetness itself is not the issue. I believed that desserts required a complete overhaul, so I created this book of over 75+ completely refined-free recipes, including Indian sweets, baked desserts, no-bake desserts, ice creams, and more, so that people may enjoy their desserts.”

Guest of honour and public figure Jamie Lever said, “I’m extremely happy for Neha as she is all set to release her third book, after the success of the first two. Her passion and knowledge about her work is extraordinary and that is how every person should be. I really wish her all the luck in the world and hope that flies higher with the launch of this book.”

Present at the book launch were also Ruslaan Mumtaz and Vahbiz Dorabjee.