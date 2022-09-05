For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Sep 2022 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah applauds the superheroes – the Squad Bosses of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0! Read more to find out why!

MUMBAI: Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 – India’s first ever rap reality television show is on the floor with a bang. The mega rap battle between the highly talented rappers of India is setting benchmarks with the second season of Hustle by MTV. This season features rap supremo Badshah as the judge and EPR, King, Dee MC, and Dino James as the four Squad Bosses. The Squad Bosses are there to guide and mentor the rappers at each step to bring the best out of them. As per reports, in the first episode, Badshah praises these Squad Bosses for giving quick and accurate guidance to the contestants.

“It took me almost three years to learn how to give the guidance the Squad Bosses are giving the contestants,” said Badshah, happy with the Squad Bosses’ work. “Hats off to them for giving precise and perfect advice to the rappers in just 2 minutes.”

For instance, Dee MC said to a contestant, “Take care of your words and punches while controlling the mic.” Similarly, King advised a rapper, “Keep your head high when you are performing. Aankhon mein basalo audience ko - don't look down while performing.”

Watch Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 as India’s next rappers battle it out to be the best, only on MTV starting 3rd September at 7pm!

