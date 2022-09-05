Badshah applauds the superheroes – the Squad Bosses of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0! Read more to find out why!

MUMBAI: Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 – India’s first ever rap reality television show is on the floor with a bang. The mega rap battle between the highly talented rappers of India is setting benchmarks with the second season of Hustle by MTV. This season features rap supremo Badshah as the judge and EPR, King, Dee MC, and Dino James as the four Squad Bosses. The Squad Bosses are there to guide and mentor the rappers at each step to bring the best out of them. As per reports, in the first episode, Badshah praises these Squad Bosses for giving quick and accurate guidance to the contestants.
“It took me almost three years to learn how to give the guidance the Squad Bosses are giving the contestants,” said Badshah, happy with the Squad Bosses’ work. “Hats off to them for giving precise and perfect advice to the rappers in just 2 minutes.”
For instance, Dee MC said to a contestant, “Take care of your words and punches while controlling the mic.” Similarly, King advised a rapper, “Keep your head high when you are performing. Aankhon mein basalo audience ko - don't look down while performing.”
Watch Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 as India’s next rappers battle it out to be the best, only on MTV starting 3rd September at 7pm!
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggestread more
MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more
MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more
MUMBAI: Apple today unveiled a lineup of five highly anticipated films set to premiere, as well as a conversation about the docuseries “Gutsy," at...read more
MUMBAI: With a long-standing history of pioneering and supporting culturally diverse artistic programmes across the country, The Mahindra Group, has...read more
MUMBAI: Birmingham-born and London-based rapper and producer Sonnyjim has joined forces with prolific Brighton-based producer and Daupe! label head...read more
MUMBAI: With its multiple campaigns and premium content, the world's fastest growing on-chain social app Chingari powered by $GARI has been...read more
MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar brings two of entertainment’s most loved celebrity couples, actors Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar and music artists Neha...read more