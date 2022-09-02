For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Sep 2022 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Topic & John Martin invite listeners to the club with tour de force single ‘Follow Me’

German producer Topic proves once again that he can do no wrong, this time linking up with the powerful vocals of singer/songwriter John Martin. Titled “Follow Me,” the new single highlights an unheard facet of Topic’s production wheelhouse, as he and John Martin walk the line between a larger-than-life anthem and a mind-bending club tune for the ages. Follow Topic and John Martin to the dark and sweaty dancefloors of the underground on September 2, when the new single drops via Tomorrowland Music.

Topic has been honing his craft for the better part of a decade, but 2022 is seeing the standout DJ push his career to new and unexpected heights. Just this year, Topic debuted his addictive rave sound not only on Tomorrowland’s Mainstage, but also on their vibrant new label with “Saving Me” (feat. Sasha Alex Sloan), a reimagined version of his infamous single “Breaking Me.” Between the new single alongside Sweden's own John Martin, as well as recent releases like “Kernkraft 400 (A Better Day)” with A7S and “Solo Para Ti,” a joint effort with Alvaro Soler, Topic continues to paint a vibrant and polished picture of a producer who knows no bounds. With the 2022’s festival season now in the rear view mirror, Topic now has his sights set on the club.

“After releasing my first track with Tomorrowland Music this summer, I´m happy to follow up with 'Follow Me', which is my first club track to date. Undeniably, John Martin is an incredible artist with huge credibility in the scene. One of my all time favorite tracks and a big inspiration is ’Don’t you worry Child’, so I’m incredibly honored that I had the chance to work with him. It's great to now be able to unfold into a new direction musically and I am really looking forward to what is yet to come!" says Topic.

John Martin comments: ”I’ve been a fan of Topic for a long time and I somewhere knew our paths would finally cross. We met up in Dubai earlier this year, together with A7S and Michel Zitron and that’s where the song ”Follow Me” was created. I’m very proud of how it came out and I feel strongly for the track. It feels great to finally be able to share it with you.”

The new release sees Topic join musical forces with John Martin, one of the few vocalists in dance music who needs no introduction. The distinct voice behind countless festival favorites, John Martin has spent studio time with everyone from Alesso and David Guetta to Sebastian Ingrosso, Martin Garrix, and now Topic. “Follow Me” sees these two masters of their crafts do what they do best, each bringing their own distinctive styles to the party, while finding a perfect collaborative common ground between the two.

A true fan favorite in the making, “Follow Me” by Topic & John Martin is out now via Tomorrowland Music.

Tags
John Martin Tomorrowland music Alesso David Guetta Sebastian Ingrosso Martin Garrix
Related news
 | 02 Sep 2022

Sara Khan's romantic monsoon track "Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya" dispels the gloominess of a bleak, rainy day

MUMBAI: Heartbeatz Music Presents - Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya Ft. Sara Khan & Ankit Bathla, Produced By JD & KD - Jagbir Dahiya & Kressy Deep Kaur, Singer - Ritik Chouhan, Directed by Sushma Sunam.

read more
 | 02 Sep 2022

Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz released their new single Diamond recently

MUMBAI: Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz recently released their new single “Diamond” on the 1st if September 2022. “My brother and I were just vibing and created this song in our studio one night.

read more
 | 01 Sep 2022

This Ganesh Utsav Producer Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music release New Ganpati Anthem "Aali Bappa Ki Sawari"

Mumbai : Since the festival of excitement “GANESH CHATURTHI” is here, people have their emotions connected to this Utsav. To describe the ambiance the streets come alive with the glow of lights and the passion of devotees.

read more
 | 01 Sep 2022

Writer-Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa pens down a beautiful song 'Mera Banega Tu' from the movie 'LIGER'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Kunaal Vermaa, who is a go-to Writer/Lyricist for top music composers and singers.

read more
 | 01 Sep 2022

Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé & Travis Scott on the list of Top Music Influencers in France!

Mumbai : Global artist Nora Fatehi joins the likes of Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of ‘Top Music Influencers on Instagram’ in France.

read more

RnM Biz

Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Julius Packiam emphasised on how BGM composers get less credit

MUMBAI: Composer Julius Packiam who has recently been nominated for the BGS for the film 83 talked about how people don't give that much credit to...read more

2
Rochak Kohli and Lisa Mishra's latest single Door Akhiyon Se on VYRL Originals is a beautiful song for couples who are missing one another

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals releases Rochak Kohli's melodious song ‘Door Akhiyon Se' with Lisa Mishra. Rochak Kohli's beautiful composition with Gurpreet...read more

3
This Ganesh Utsav Producer Suresh Bhanushali and Photofit Music release New Ganpati Anthem "Aali Bappa Ki Sawari"

Mumbai : Since the festival of excitement “GANESH CHATURTHI” is here, people have their emotions connected to this Utsav. To describe the ambiance...read more

4
Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz released their new single Diamond recently

MUMBAI: Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz recently released their new single “Diamond” on the 1st if September 2022. “My brother and I were just...read more

5
Nora Fatehi joins Beyoncé & Travis Scott on the list of Top Music Influencers in France!

Mumbai : Global artist Nora Fatehi joins the likes of Beyoncé and Travis Scott on the list of ‘Top Music Influencers on Instagram’ in France. With...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games