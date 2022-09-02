Sara Khan's romantic monsoon track "Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya" dispels the gloominess of a bleak, rainy day

MUMBAI: Heartbeatz Music Presents - Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya Ft. Sara Khan & Ankit Bathla, Produced By JD & KD - Jagbir Dahiya & Kressy Deep Kaur, Singer - Ritik Chouhan, Directed by Sushma Sunam.
Monsoon is here and with the pitter-patter of raindrops, actress Sara Khan features in an all-new romantic number "Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya'' alongside Ankit Bathla with a feeling of happiness, romance & passion. The track stands not only for happiness & romance, it enhances the mood of passion, intensity & drama. A lovely track of rain, beauty, and romance ft. Sara.
Sara who looks oh-so-beautiful in a red chiffon saree says "The track conveys a beautiful story. Rain songs usually capture the essence of passion which has been a favorite of people. Though music is a very personal choice, I am sure the love for rains songs is universal"
"Barsaat Ka Mausam Aaya" redefines monsoon vibes with boundless love. Experience the true passion for love & heart-touching romantic rhythm of rain.
