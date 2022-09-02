For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2022 13:47

Rochak Kohli and Lisa Mishra's latest single Door Akhiyon Se on VYRL Originals is a beautiful song for couples who are missing one another

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals releases Rochak Kohli's melodious song ‘Door Akhiyon Se' with Lisa Mishra. Rochak Kohli's beautiful composition with Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma brings in the warm fuzzy feeling of love tinged with that wistful feeling of longing. The song stars the affable Lisa Mishra along with the popular digital actor Ritvik Sahore.

The video directed by Rayhaan Patni, has a simple story of love and longing featuring Lisa and Ritvik. It captures the little joys & tender moments in a relationship amongst two people. Positioned as the go-to song for lovers who are missing each other, the lyrics and the mood of the song echo this sentiment throughout. This one is surely for all the romantic playlists.

Rochak Kohli who has composed & sung the song says "Door Akhiyon Se is special to me because it speaks from the heart. Gurpreet and Gautam gave me these beautiful words on which the tune came to me organically. It’s important for us creators to release such organic melodies!! Lisa has done such a good job of executing her amazing vocals on it. Hope my listeners enjoy it as much"

Voice behind the chartbuster reprise version of Veere Di Wedding’s ‘Tareefan’, Lisa Mishra says “Door Akhiyon Se has been a labour of love, literally. It’s been two years in the making given that we had to deal with a global pandemic midst of it all. But it’s finally out today, and the feeling is inexplicable. The song is beautiful in its composition and lyrics. Simple , soulful, evocative : just how a good love song should be. We had a blast shooting with Ritvik and the entire team up in the hills, and the vibe will be there for all to see in the video!"

Actor Ritvik Sahore elaborates about his experience saying "I loved the vibe of the song the moment I heard it . It’s beautiful in its simplicity and the melody  and the words stay with you long after the song is over. I am so happy that I got to be a part of this video with Lisa . What a great time we had shooting for it . Hope the audiences love it as much"

Rochak Kohli and Lisa Mishra's latest single Door Akhiyon Se on VYRL Originals is a beautiful song for couples who are missing one another

