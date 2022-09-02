Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz released their new single Diamond recently

MUMBAI: Indie Punjabi artist duo Twinbeatz recently released their new single “Diamond” on the 1st if September 2022. “My brother and I were just vibing and created this song in our studio one night. The song talks about a guy wanting to propose to the girl he loves, who's always stuck by his side,and he wants to be there for her to help her reach her dreams in life".
