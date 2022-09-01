Writer-Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa pens down a beautiful song 'Mera Banega Tu' from the movie 'LIGER'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Kunaal Vermaa, who is a go-to Writer/Lyricist for top music composers and singers.

His latest released songs as a Lyricist are from LIGER movie's video song 'Mera Banega Tu' starring Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Pandey premiered today on YT music video 'Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi' (Shaan & Neeti Mohan) released on Saregama, 'Ajnabee Ho Gaye' (Armaan Malik) from the movie Saroj ka Rishta.

Kunaal' has penned Hindi lyrics for International collaborative music video 'Memu Aagamu ft. Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik and Korean Band TRI.BE released on youtube by Coke Music Live.

Vermaa has penned down some celebrated melodious songs like ‘Dil’ sung by Raghav Chaitanya (Ek Villian Returns), ‘Pal’ by ArijitSingh (Jalebi), and ‘Malang’ tittle track by Ved Sharma and Asees Kaur, ‘Zoom Zoom’ by Ash King & Iulia Vantur('Radhe: YourMost Wanted Bhai' starring Salman Khan and Disha Pattani), ‘Tera Hua’ by Arijit Singh (Cash),‘Hasi’ by Sherya Ghoshal and Ami Mishra (Hamari Adhuri Kahani) amongst many records.

He is Internationally known for his collaborations with

Dua Lipa’s smash hit ‘Levitating’ in Hindi by Armaan Malik, Prakriti & Sukriti Kakar, 'BIBA' song by Marshmello, Pritam, 2step by Ed Sheeran & Armaan Malik, Aaya Na Tu by Arjun Kanungo & Momina Mustehsan and ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ by Asim Azhar.

Having worked with around 50 films and 200 albums, this is just the beginning of the era that would establish him as one of the top writers/lyricists in the country. He will be soon completing 300 songs which is an achievement in itself. His recent works(lyrics) are making him a hit in the Independent world with songs like ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ (Ananya Birla), ‘Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar’ (Yasser Desai), ‘Gawara Nahi’ (Ankit Tiwari), Candy (Dhvani Bhanushali), ‘Yaar Ki Mehfil’ (Stebin Ben), ‘Rehna Tere Paas’ (Armaan Malik), Musafir by Ankit Tiwari (Single), Ni Jana by Jasleen Royal (Single), Meri Tarah by Jubin Nautiyal & Payal Dev (single), ‘Kuch Baatein’ (Payal Dev & Jubin Nautiyal), ‘Jaa Rahe Ho’ (Yasser Desai) and many more.

Coming from a small town Shrimadhopur, Kunaal is known for his heartfelt lyrics. Being associated with almost all the major music labels, his acclaimed work as a Lyricist are Chale Aana by Armaan Malik (De De Pyaar De), Duniyaa by Akhil & Dhvani Bhanushali (Luka Chuppi), Baarish Ban Jana by Payal Dev & Stebin Ben, ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ by Armaan Malik (Reprised Version), ‘Tum Hi Aana’ by Jubin Nautiyal (Marjaavaan) and the list goes on. Further list of movies Kunaal has worked on are Simba, Race 3 and Half Girlfriend.

Having worked as a Lyricist for almost half a decade, Kunaal debuted as a music composer with the song ‘Phir Mulaaqat’ by Jubin Nautiyal (Why Cheat India), ‘Tootey Khaab’ by Armaan Malik (Single), and for the maestro Adnan Sami on his hit song ‘Tu Yaad Aya’.

This year, Kunaal was nominated at the Mirchi Music Awards for the movie ‘Malang’. His debut in Bollywood came with the massive hit song 'Hasi Ban Gaye' from the movie 'Humari Adhoori Kahani' for which he got nominated in the ‘Best upcoming Lyricist’ category in Mirchi Awards 2016.

YouTube link: (International collab)

Memu Aagamu ft. Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik and TRI.BE (Coke Music Live)