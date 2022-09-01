For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Sep 2022

VYRL Originals brings high energy celebration song for this years Ganpati - O Ganarya

MUMBAI: Post the pandemic, now that the festival celebrations are on track, VYRL Originals' recently released Ganesh Chaturthi anthem “O Ganaraya” is an ideal song for this Ganapati season celebration. Composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George the song is written by Kumaar, and sung by Amit Mishra and Siddharth Mahadevan.

When it comes to non-film Hindi songs, VYRL Originals has always been at the top of the game and with the auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, O Ganaraya is the essential song for all fans. Lord Ganesha is known as the Vighnaharta the remover of obstacles is worshiped as a god of auspicious beginnings. As devotees prepare their houses and pandals to welcome their Vinayaka, leaving their woes behind for a new beginning, in order to ensure maximum reach of the song VYRL Originals have activated 30 major pandals in various areas of Mumbai to play the song at various points of the day, for all days of the Ganpati Pooja. Along with this VYRL has also reached out to  50 housing societies in and around Mumbai and its suburbs, holding Ganpati in their premises, to play the song to its devotees all through the festival days.

The lyrics of the song describe how Lord Ganesha is the most potent deity and how we welcome him into our homes with open arms and hearts full of love. With the song now poised to reach the very core audiences during the festive time , this may well turn out to be everybody’s favorite Ganpati  celebration  song of the season.

