The Festival of melodious Thumri tunes comes to an end

MUMBAI: The grand annual musical show by Sahitya Kala Parishad celebrated its final day with artists like Indresh Mishra, Sunanda Sharma and Shubha Mudgal creating a melodious aura. The 3-day Thumri festival started on 26th August at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House witnessed some rare Thumri compositions by eminent artists.

On the first day, Pt. Bholanath Mishra who presented Nritya Bhaav bandish thumri with the lyrics ‘Hatho jao jao hatho, maano mori baat saaiyan.’ His next presentation was a Vilambit Thumri in Jat Taal and Raag Tilak Kamod ‘arre bedardi saiyaan, kahe jaane dil ki baat’ followed by a Khamaj Dadra on ‘Ladai gaui re piya re mose naina.’ He ended his performance with a Khajri. Later, Madhumita Raypresented Thumri in Raag Mishr Maaj Khamaj; Dadra in Raag Pilu Gara; Jhoola & Kajri. The last performance of the day was the Purab Ang Thumri presented by Indrani Mukherjee. On the second day, Dr. Rita Dev startedthe evening by presenting thumri in Manjh Khamaj and the lyrics were‘Jag padi mai to piya piyake jagaye’, this was followed by Dadra ‘Ganga reti pe bangla chabayda more raja’. Her next presentation was Kajri and its lyrics were ‘Kahnwa mano o radha rani’. Her melodious rendition also included Jhoola in raag Megh with the lyrics ‘Yugal bar jhoolat de gale vahi’. She ended her act with a bandish ki thumri in raag khamaj. Later, Sonali Bose presented Khamaj in Raag Mishra, followed by a Kafi in Raag Mishra, Dadra in Raag Mishra Pilu, and ended her performance with a Kajri – ‘Barse Kari re Badariya Mor Chunaria Bhiji Jai’. Kakali Mukherjeeconcluded the evening by presenting Thumri based on Mishra Maru Bihag, followed by Kajri in Mishra Kaushik Dhwani and Dadra based on Shivranjani.

The third day of the festival kick started with Indresh Mishra who has been a part of various editions of Thumri Festival while performing with his guru Padma Bhushan Pt. Channulal Mishra. Following his footsteps, the eminent Indian classical vocalist presented Mishra Pilu, Mishra Pahadi, Dadra, Kajri, Jhoola and presented variety of Thumri like Bol Banao Thumri, Bol Baant Thumri, Jat Bhaav Thumri, Nritya ang Thumri, Bandish Thumri to name a few. This was followed by Sunanda Sharma’s melodious presentation. She presented variety of Thumri that are rare compositions based on different Rasas like ‘Shringar Ras’ and ‘Karun Ras.’ The evening came to an end with a breathtaking performance by none other than Padma Shri Shubha Mudgal. She presented Thumri and Dadra compositions.

The venue was decorated to create an ambience of celebration with a grand flower rangoli at the entrance and alongside the corridors. People were welcomed to the life size images of all the performing artists and along with traditional musical instruments like Tabla and Sitar highlighted the tuneful aura.

Sharing her views, Dr. Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary Sahitya Kala Parishad, said, “Sahitya Kala Parishad has been organizing the Thumri Festival for the past many years. This year our effort was to bring those artists who we did not hear in this festival earlier and hence we wanted to introduce upcoming artists to the Delhiites. Since we are doing these events after the pandemic, we are trying to organize as many events as possible to cover up the gap of the past 2 years. Going forward, we have planned many more festivals like classical and semi classical festivals. We hope that we will continue to get all the love and support of the audience.”