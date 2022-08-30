Nidhhi Tapadiaa reveals her secret to a toned figure, says “The Goal Is To Be Healthy, Not Skinny”

MUMBAI: Nidhhi Tapadiaa became well-known for her song "Jatta Koka," which was sung by the legendary Punjabi music icon Kulwinder Billa. She has also worked on an episode of the renowned TV show 'CID'. Speaking about her love for fitness, Nidhhi Tapadiaa said, “It doesn’t get easier, you get stronger. The goal is to be Healthy, Not skinny.”

The actress and style icon Nidhhi Tapadiaa never stops inspiring her fans and followers to get in shape. She maintains a diet and also shares her training videos on Instagram reels and Instagram Stories. Recently, the actress and Tony Kakkar appeared in the song "Kiss You."

Since Nidhhi appeared in the "Kiss You" song, everyone has complimented her appearance and dance moves. Moving on, Nidhhi Tapadiaa discusses her diet and the things that keep her healthy. She avoids pizza and pasta but can't help but drool over desserts.