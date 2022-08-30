For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Aug 2022 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Meet Dr. Sagar, the man behind the intense music of the super hit political drama, Maharani Season 2

MUMBAI: The one important thing that holds us onto the melody is the lyrics. They play a very important role in the formation of an entire song. And one such great lyricist, who has given us a treasure of great lyrical songs, is none other than Lyricist Dr. Sagar from JNU.

Known for his phenomenal writing, Dr. Sagar truly knows, how to write his heart and emotions out in words. He is a true inspiration for all the upcoming lyricists, who wish to pursue their dream and follow their passion.

Dr. Sagar has completed his Ph.D. from JNU. He spent his entire childhood in a village named Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He had to face a lot of struggles in the initial days of his journey. His childhood was spent in misery and difficulties. Sagar first got to work with the then-budding musician, Vipin Patwa.

In 2016, Dr. Sagar’s name was included in the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon by BBC and THE LALLANTOP.

From all the songs, he wrote, the songs which got him much more love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba", which starred the famous celebrity, "Manoj Bajpayee' and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has almost crossed over 10 million views in a year. He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Dr. Sagar has written some of the most soothing songs for movies like,"Bollywood Diaries", "Anaarkali of Aarah", "Main aur Charles", "Setters" etc. He has also worked with famous personalities like Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, Subhash kapoor, Neeraj Pandey, Ilaiyaraaja, Salim- Sulaiman, Anurag Saikia, Vipin Patwa, Rohit Sharma, Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher, Atif Aslam, Javed Ali, Shreya Ghoshal, SunidhiChauhan

Tags
Dr. Sagar Maharani Neeraj Pandey Uttar Pradesh Aatif Aslam
Related news
 | 29 Aug 2022

"Maharani Season Two Will Be More Intense Than Season One," says Music Composer Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: After the first season of the political drama, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, was a big hit, the much anticipated Maharani Season 2 has finally been released.

read more
 | 14 Jul 2022

Talented music director, composer and Bollywood singer Vipin Patwa mesmerizes us with 'Nasha Ishq Ka' from the film 'Nikamma'

MUMBAI: Vipin patwa has been a very sought after name in Bollywood music industry in the last few years. After delivering music for popular Hindi films, like Bhuj: The Pride of India, De De Pyaar De, The Girl on the Train, Laal Rang, Main Aur Charles etc.

read more
 | 13 Apr 2022

Off love & payback- multi-starrer Operation Romeo’s music album personifies the ethos of the film, brought to you by Saregama India

MUMBAI: With Neeraj Pandey’s adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster- “Ishq: Not a Love Story” inching towards the release date, the music of Operation Romeo is only luring us more to the upcoming movie.

read more
 | 13 Apr 2022

Singer Rupali Jagga teams up with MM Kreem for Neeraj Pandey's latest 'Operation Romeo'

MUMBAI: Singer Rupali Jagga, who recently released a groovy Hindi-Punjabi music video ‘Tere Piche’, is back with another romantic track titled ‘Tere Bin Jeena Kya’ from the upcoming Neeraj Pandey's film ‘Operation Romeo’, directed by Shashant Sharma.

read more
 | 18 Feb 2021

Anup Jalota heaps praises on Abhijit Ghoshal for his rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijit Ghoshal performs Shiv Tandav Stotram live during his concert Bhajan Pravaah. The video of Abhijit's rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram was released on YouTube earlier this month.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Imanbek & DVBBS join forces on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning production talent Imanbek has linked up with Canadian duo DVBBS on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’, out 19th August. Combining...read more

2
Gulzar’s NFT Auction Goes Live On Kulturemint

MUMBAI: Legendary poet Gulzar Sahab has collaborated with Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems. This collaboration marked the first time...read more

3
Get transported to another world with DJ Akcent’s exhilarating music

MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite lifestyle and entertainment destination, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru is all set to host a thrilling Dance Music...read more

4
DIVINE’s Protege Sammohit Unleashes Hustle Anthem 'Chopper'

MUMBAI: Sammohit who has been mentored by the godfather of Indian rap, DIVINE announces the premier of his brand-new single ‘Chopper’, that releases...read more

5
Debutant Music Director, Lyricist Vijay Kadechkarr is all set to Introduce "World's 1st Short Songs Music Company - Count Music on Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: You might have heard about short-films earlier, but this time entertainment business expert turned music director & lyricist Vijay...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games