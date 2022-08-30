Imanbek & DVBBS join forces on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning production talent Imanbek has linked up with Canadian duo DVBBS on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’, out 19th August.

Combining infectious vocals with a chunky slap house bassline and euphoric breakdowns, ‘Ocean Of Tears’ is an electronic track that resonates beyond the dancefloor. It follows Imanbek’s recent single ‘Loca’.

One of the most in-demand producers on the planet, Imanbek burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart-topping, Grammy-winning remix of ‘Roses’ by Saint Jhn. Garnering billions of streams across his back-catalogue, the Kazakhstani artist is the 84th highest streaming Spotify artist of all time, and has since collaborated with the likes of Marshmello, Usher, Tory Lanez, Sean Paul, Rita Ora, Fetty Wap and many more.

Formed in 2012 in Toronto, DJ-production duo DVBBS is composed of brothers Christopher and Alexandre van den Hoef. Garnering platinum certifications and billions of plays, they have collaborated with artists such as Blackbear, Wiz Khalifa, 24kGoldn, Galantis and many, many more.

Crafted with summer in mind, ‘Ocean Of Tears’ is a stunning track that leaves a lasting impression.