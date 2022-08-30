Get transported to another world with DJ Akcent’s exhilarating music

MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite lifestyle and entertainment destination, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru is all set to host a thrilling Dance Music Festival on the 4th of September 2022. The festival will showcase renowned International Singer Deejay Akcent from Romania, who will be performing live along with a consortium of Indian artists.

Akcent is a multi-certified award-winning Romanian dance pop act. The highlight of his career was the international release of the revolutionary single `Kylie`, which is the English version of their internal hit `Dragoste de inchiriat`. The song has already topped many European charts. In 2008, Akcent commissioned Adrian Sn to produce the album Fr lacrimi. This led to the generation of hit singles such as That`s My Name, Stay with Me, and Lover`s Cry.

Not just Akcent, but the festival lineup will also feature live performances by DJ Praful Menon, DJ Panic, Progressive Bros, and Vachhan Chinappa. This is sure to make the crowd go into raptures with enthralling dance music numbers. Special Attractions at the Concert Lane also include - Fun Zone, Food Stalls, LED Dancers, Mirror Man, Stilt Walkers, Jugglers, and much more.

Event Details:

Event: Dance Music Festival “International Singer and DJ Akcent from Romania” Performing Live at Phoenix Marketcity.

Date: 4th September

Location: Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity

Timings: 05:00 PM Onwards

Entry: Tickets available at Bookmyshow and Paytm insiders