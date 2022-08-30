DIVINE’s Protege Sammohit Unleashes Hustle Anthem 'Chopper'

MUMBAI: Sammohit who has been mentored by the godfather of Indian rap, DIVINE announces the premier of his brand-new single ‘Chopper’, that releases via Gully Gang today.

The young artist narrates a hard-hitting tale about his artistry and his take on hustle becomes the backbone of the storyline of the hip hop banger.

Laced with a variety of flows and wordplays complimented by an absolute onslaught of bass heavy soundscapes, Sammohit’s unique vocal texture picks the perfect pockets in Xplicit’s heavy trap instrumentals with blazing 808s. Primed to be the perfect motivational ‘pick me up’ on a low day kind of a track, it will definitely want to make listeners crank up their speakers.

Sammohit says, “This is one of those tracks that the listeners have been eagerly waiting for ever since I put a snippet. While it was recorded a year ago, Xplicit really took it to the next level with his fresh production. I feel like this is what hip-hop really needs given the current circumstances. I have spoken about how listeners have been wanting to hear my solo tracks for a while and I’m finally giving it to them. It also includes my experiences of being a rapper and how I perceive myself and those around me. Really excited to finally give it to the fans!”

Hailing from Mumbai, Sammohit is a thought-provoking wordsmith who is best known for his intense and emotive lyricism. The 22-year-old is already deemed by many in the hip hop community as a writer to reckon with within a short span of time.