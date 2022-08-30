For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Aug 2022 11:34

Debutant Music Director, Lyricist Vijay Kadechkarr is all set to Introduce "World's 1st Short Songs Music Company - Count Music on Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: You might have heard about short-films earlier, but this time entertainment business expert turned music director & lyricist Vijay Kadechkarr is all set to Introduce Worlds 1st short songs music company with series of songs in its first year, the music company will be owned by his wife Mona kadechkarr & she will be producing and supporting vijay with his childhood passion for music.

His passion for music since his early childhood days motivated him to create something unique which can be introduced to the world.

As a listener , Short songs are not new, but this dedicated company to Produce, Promote & introduce short songs will give a boost to the global music industry. Artists from around  the world can present their creativity by focussing on strong, crisp format of music productions under 150 Seconds max.

When spoken to vijay about his new ambitious introduction short songs, he said "i come from a film producing background, i understand the value for money, keeping in mind all the perspective, We have decided to go ahead with it for a reason.I feel short songs takes less efforts in music productions, In video productions, in budgets, almost everything is cutdown to 150 Seconds. So the cost of production is also reduced in a way, the benefits of this effort can be tremendous,
It will help all new age musicians & composer , Singers to present their creativity in a crisp & short song format.

Mona Said, "Its an experimental format & we are putting in all our efforts possible to introduce this new format to the world  through our short songs music Company 'Count Music' and i hope the world will welcome and like it & adopt it very soon.

The first song will be released on 31st Aug 2022 on auspicious day of ganesh Chaturthi with the energetic & divine short song "Morya Anthem". The Video will be released on Count Music Youtube Channel & shall be available on all music platforms as well.

The first track is composed & sung by Pranil More.

We wish the entire team, all the very best for this unique initiative, The day is not far when the world will adopt the Short songs culture and soon it will become a trend of the new age.

 

music director Lyricists Ganesh Chaturthi
