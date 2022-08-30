"Chola Chola!" - A Glorious High-Octane Victory Anthem from Ponniyin Selvan: 1

MUMBAI: After the first melodious single - Kaveri Se Milne, Tips Music released the second track from the upcoming period drama - "Chola Chola" featuring the mega-star Vikram.
Released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam, the song is a celebration after Vikram - returns as a victor in a war. The feet-tapping number is the warriors' ode to the motherland of Cholas filled with determination, love and their swords. Chola Chola's visuals weave a story of war, conquests and love. Aishwarya's featurette in the video peaks interest in the story of Aditya Chola II - Vikram's character and Nandini - Aishwarya's character.
Kumar Taurani says “After the success of Kaveri Se Milne, the audience will surely love Chola Chola. The essence of the song is to glorify the victory of the warriors on the battlefield and AR Rahman has portrayed that spirit at its full glory. The visuals of Vikram dancing in celebration have added the zest of energy to it."
Mani Ratnam says "It's been my dream to make PS-1 for the longest. We're very proud of the film and want to present it to the audience with this pride. We hope everyone enjoys it"
The Hindi version of the song is penned by the legendary lyricist Mehboob, composed by AR Rahman and crooned by Vishal Mishra and Swagat Rathod. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
This Magnus opus is directed by Mani Ratnam, and it’s written by Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The film stars a talented cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.
Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is set to hit the theatres on 30th September.
