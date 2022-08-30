For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Aug 2022 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

"Chola Chola!" - A Glorious High-Octane Victory Anthem from Ponniyin Selvan: 1

MUMBAI: After the first melodious single - Kaveri Se Milne, Tips Music released the second track from the upcoming period drama - "Chola Chola" featuring the mega-star Vikram.

Released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam, the song is a celebration after Vikram - returns as a victor in a war. The feet-tapping number is the warriors' ode to the motherland of Cholas filled with determination, love and their swords. Chola Chola's visuals weave a story of war, conquests and love. Aishwarya's featurette in the video peaks interest in the story of Aditya Chola II - Vikram's character and Nandini - Aishwarya's character.

Kumar Taurani says “After the success of Kaveri Se Milne, the audience will surely love Chola Chola. The essence of the song is to glorify the victory of the warriors on the battlefield and AR Rahman has portrayed that spirit at its full glory. The visuals of Vikram dancing in celebration have added the zest of energy to it."

Mani Ratnam says "It's been my dream to make PS-1 for the longest. We're very proud of the film and want to present it to the audience with this pride. We hope everyone enjoys it"

The Hindi version of the song is penned by the legendary lyricist Mehboob, composed by AR Rahman and crooned by Vishal Mishra and Swagat Rathod. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

This Magnus opus is directed by Mani Ratnam, and it’s written by Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The film stars a talented cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is set to hit the theatres on 30th September.

Hindi

Tamil

 


Hindi



Tamil



Telugu



kannada



Malayalam


Tags
AR Rahman Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sobhita Dhulipala Vishal Mishra Songs music
Related news
 | 30 Aug 2022

DIVINE’s Protege Sammohit Unleashes Hustle Anthem 'Chopper'

MUMBAI: Sammohit who has been mentored by the godfather of Indian rap, DIVINE announces the premier of his brand-new single ‘Chopper’, that releases via Gully Gang today.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2022

Get transported to another world with DJ Akcent’s exhilarating music

MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite lifestyle and entertainment destination, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru is all set to host a thrilling Dance Music Festival on the 4th of September 2022.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2022

Nidhhi Tapadiaa reveals her secret to a toned figure, says “The Goal Is To Be Healthy, Not Skinny”

MUMBAI: Nidhhi Tapadiaa became well-known for her song "Jatta Koka," which was sung by the legendary Punjabi music icon Kulwinder Billa. She has also worked on an episode of the renowned TV show 'CID'.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2022

"Salooq" is Gitaj’s tale of heartbreak, an ode to unconditional love

MUMBAI: The second song “Salooq“ of the most anticipated Punjabi film ‘MOH’ is out now. Sargun and Gitaz starrer track has graciously tugged our heartstrings. The music has indeed taken our soul away to a different world. And how can we forget the man behind such brilliant words?

read more
 | 30 Aug 2022

MTV India announces Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, the second season of India’s ultimate rap battleground

MUMBAI: After the phenomenal success of season 1, India’s leading Youth Entertainment brand, MTV India is once again all set to hunt for new rap sounds with the latest season of India’s ultimate rap battleground, Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Mirchi Plus presents a true-crime series ‘India’s Most Wanted’, hosted by Suhaib Ilyasi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its new read more

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE’s Protege Sammohit Unleashes Hustle Anthem 'Chopper'

MUMBAI: Sammohit who has been mentored by the godfather of Indian rap, DIVINE announces the premier of his brand-new single ‘Chopper’, that releases...read more

2
MTV India announces Realme ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, the second season of India’s ultimate rap battleground

MUMBAI: After the phenomenal success of season 1, India’s leading Youth Entertainment brand, MTV India is once again all set to hunt for new rap...read more

3
Get transported to another world with DJ Akcent’s exhilarating music

MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite lifestyle and entertainment destination, Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru is all set to host a thrilling Dance Music...read more

4
"Chola Chola!" - A Glorious High-Octane Victory Anthem from Ponniyin Selvan: 1

MUMBAI: After the first melodious single - Kaveri Se Milne, Tips Music released the second track from the upcoming period drama - "Chola Chola"...read more

5
Imanbek & DVBBS join forces on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning production talent Imanbek has linked up with Canadian duo DVBBS on new single ‘Ocean Of Tears’, out 19th August. Combining...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games